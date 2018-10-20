11th Region boys’s soccer championship: Henry Clay upsets Paul Laurence Dunbar

Fulton County's Caleb Kimble scored the game-winning touchdown as time expired to help the Pilots improve to 3-0 for the first time since 1985. Fulton County, the third-smallest football playing school in the Kentucky, has struggled in recent years.
Covington Catholic junior Michael Mayer, who's committed to Notre Dame, scored his second touchdown with 28 seconds left to put a running clock into effect during CovCath's 41-0 victory over Henry Clay in the Traditional Bank Bluegrass Bowl.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.