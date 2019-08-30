Friday Night Lights: Live high school football updates and broadcast links

Friday Night Lens, pt. 1: A trip to Barbourville for Ashland Blazer v. Knox Central Throughout the 2019 season, Herald-Leader photographer Ryan C. Hermens will be capturing the relationship between community and high school football in Eastern and Central Kentucky. This week: Ashland Blazer v. Knox Central in Barbourville. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Throughout the 2019 season, Herald-Leader photographer Ryan C. Hermens will be capturing the relationship between community and high school football in Eastern and Central Kentucky. This week: Ashland Blazer v. Knox Central in Barbourville.

Week 2 of the Kentucky high school football season is here.

Below are some helpful links to scores, broadcasts and additional high school football information to get you through the second weekend.

You may also scroll down to read live Twitter updates from games around the state from a plethora of media members working games throughout the weekend.

Scoreboard

Click here for the latest high school football scores reported to the KHSAA.

Click here for the latest high school football line scores reported to the Herald-Leader.

View scores from the Herald-Leader’s crowd-sourcing ScoreStream app. If you’re not on board, download the app and join in on the fun next week!

Where we’ll be

Digital sports writer Jared Peck ( @HLpreps ) and photographer Matt Goins (@MattGoinsPhotos) head to Frederick Douglass where Tates Creek will try to be the first Lexington team to defeat the Broncos. The game begins at 7:30 p.m.





) and photographer Matt Goins (@MattGoinsPhotos) head to Frederick Douglass where Tates Creek will try to be the first Lexington team to defeat the Broncos. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. Photographer Alex Slitz (@AlexSlitzPhoto) heads to Toyota Stadium at Georgetown College to take in a neutral-site matchup of small-school powerhouses — Paintsville vs. Beechwood.





Photographer Ryan Hermens (@ryanhermens) heads to Breathitt County for this week’s Friday Night Lens series. Check out the first installment from Knox Central.

Roundup

Josh Sullivan (@sullyjosh) will bring you a roundup of highlights from games around Lexington, the region and the state.

Please report your scores and details using our hotline — 859-231-3225 — or email them to hlsports@herald-leader.com. We encourage every school across Kentucky to participate; the more information you can provide to us, the more helpful and comprehensive our roundup will be!

Kentucky.com Player of the Week

More than 69,500 fans voted in last week’s Kentucky.com Player of the Week poll. Henry County’s Andrew Mayse won Week 1 with his 273 yards and four TDs rushing and 13,549 votes. Don’t forget to vote for your favorite when the new poll comes out Monday!

Live broadcasts

(All times local to site)

VIDEO STREAMING

Friday

St. Xavier vs. Henry Clay, 6 p.m. (PrepSpin)

Phelps vs. East Ridge, 6:30 p.m. (WPRG.tv)

South Warren at Franklin-Simpson, 6:30 p.m. (Bowling Green Daily News)

North Oldham at Oldham County, 7:30 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network)

Christian County vs. Christian Academy-Louisville, 8 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network)

Lexington Christian at Belfry (WPRG.tv)

TC Howe (Ind.) at Lexington Catholic, 9 p.m. (PrepSpin)

RADIO STREAMING

Friday

St. Xavier vs. Henry Clay, 6 p.m. (WLXG-AM 1300)

Bryan Station at West Jessamine, 7:30 p.m. (WNJK-FM 105.9)

Lexington Christian at Belfry, 7:30 p.m. (WJMM-FM 99.1)

Clark County at Dixie Heights, 7:30 p.m. (WWKY-FM 102.9)

Somerset at Montgomery County, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)

Pulaski County at Wayne County, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)

Southwestern at Madison Southern, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)

Johnson Central at Capital (W.Va.), 7:30 p.m. (WSIP-FM 98.9)

Mayfield vs. Hopkinsville, 5:30 p.m. (WHOP-AM 1230)

Christian County vs. Christian Academy-Louisville, 8 p.m. (WHOP-FM 98.7)

Covington Catholic at Campbell County, 7 p.m. (WDHR-FM 93.1)

Raceland at Russell, 8 p.m. (Raceland broadcast) (WLGC-FM 105.7, S2)

Raceland at Russell, 8 p.m. (Russell broadcast) (WLGC-FM 105.7, S4)

Ludlow at Bracken County, 7 p.m. (Bracken County Sports Network)

Danville at Bardstown, 7:30 p.m. (WHIR-AM 1230)

Lexington Christian at Belfry, 8:30 p.m. (WZLK-FM 107.5)

Bowling Green at McCracken County, 7 p.m. (WPAD-FM 99.5)

Saturday

Mercer County vs. Allen County-Scottsville, 5 p.m. (WHBN-AM 1420)

Bullitt Central at Boyle County 8 p.m. (WRNZ-FM 105.1)

(Know of another game available online? Email: jpeck@herald-leader.com)

Pigskin stories





Twitter stream