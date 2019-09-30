Who’s No. 1 in the latest Kentucky high school football media rankings?

Photo slideshow: Frederick Douglass football shuts out Scott County The Frederick Douglass Broncos held district rival Scott County scoreless on their way to a 36-0 win. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Frederick Douglass Broncos held district rival Scott County scoreless on their way to a 36-0 win.

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings after the games of week six.

Kentucky AP Top 10s

CLASS A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Pikeville (16) 6-0 169 1

2. Lou. Ky. Country Day - 6-0 130 3

3. Hazard (1) 4-1 109 T10

4. Campbellsville - 4-2 91 5

5. Paintsville - 3-2 90 2

6. Newport Central Catholic - 4-2 82 7

7. Raceland - 3-2 76 6

8. Williamsburg - 4-2 57 4

9. Pineville - 5-1 33 T10

10. Lou. Holy Cross - 5-1 26

Others receiving votes: Ludlow 24. Berea 18. Fulton Co. 11. Crittenden Co. 11. Eminence 5. Bethlehem 3.

Class 2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Somerset (15) 5-0 168 1

2. Mayfield (1) 5-1 150 2

3. Lex. Christian - 5-1 126 4

4. Breathitt Co. (1) 6-0 120 3

5. Caldwell Co. - 5-1 94 5

6. Owensboro Catholic - 5-1 87 6

7. Murray - 4-1 73 7

8. Beechwood - 1-4 24 10

9. Todd Co. Central - 5-1 23 9

10. Newport - 5-1 22 8

Others receiving votes: Martin County 14. Washington Co. 10. Middlesboro 6. Lloyd Memorial 6. Leslie Co. 5. Walton-Verona 4. Danville 2. Shelby Valley 1.

CLASS 3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Bell Co. (15) 5-0 160 1

2. Belfry - 3-2 117 5

(tie) Glasgow (1) 5-1 117 2

4. Ashland Blazer - 4-1 107 3

5. Lou. DeSales (1) 3-2 94 6

6. Paducah Tilghman - 5-1 85 7

7. Mercer Co. - 5-1 59 NR

8. Russell - 5-1 48 10

9. Lou. Christian Academy - 3-3 45 4

10. Elizabethtown - 4-2 42 8

Others receiving votes: Taylor Co. 36. Bardstown 17. Pike Co. Central 7. East Carter 1.

CLASS 4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Boyle Co. (17) 6-0 170 1

2. Johnson Central - 5-0 152 2

3. Franklin Co. - 6-0 126 4

4. Logan Co. - 6-0 108 6

5. Lex. Catholic - 4-2 95 5

6. Madisonville-North Hopkins - 5-1 67 3

7. Wayne Co. - 4-1 64 9

8. Hopkinsville - 4-2 46 7

9. Corbin - 2-2 43 8

10. Harlan Co. - 5-1 28 10

Others receiving votes: Lou. Waggener 16. Anderson Co. 13. Lou. Central 7.

CLASS 5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Cov. Catholic (11) 6-0 164 1

2. Frederick Douglass (6) 6-0 159 2

3. South Warren - 6-0 134 4

4. Scott Co. - 5-1 98 3

5. Owensboro - 5-1 83 6

6. Bowling Green - 3-2 73 7

7. Highlands - 4-2 64 5

8. South Oldham - 5-1 60 9

9. Pulaski Co. - 5-1 56 8

10. Grayson Co. - 6-0 29 10

Others receiving votes: Conner 7. North Laurel 5. East Jessamine 2. Lou. Fairdale 1.

CLASS 6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. Male (17) 5-0 170 1

2. Lou. Trinity - 5-1 151 2

3. North Hardin - 6-0 134 3

4. Central Hardin - 5-0 111 5

5. Lou. St. Xavier - 4-2 95 4

6. Lou. DuPont Manual - 4-1 89 6

7. McCracken County - 4-2 56 9

8. Henderson Co. - 4-1 38 8

9. Lou. Butler - 3-3 24 10

10. Lou. Ballard - 3-3 19 NR

Others receiving votes: Simon Kenton 18. Lou. Fern Creek 16. Barren Co. 9. Bullitt East 3. Ryle 2.

All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football, Owensboro; Glasgow Daily Times, Glasgow; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah.

*FPV-First Place Votes; Rcd-Record; TP-Total Points; PVS-Previous position.

How @HLpreps voted

Class A

1 Pikeville (6-0) 2 Kentucky Country Day (6-0) 3 Campbellsville (4-2) 4 Raceland (3-2) 5 Hazard (4-1) 6 Newport Central Catholic (4-2) 7 Paintsville (3-2) 8 Pineville (5-1) 9 Ludlow (4-1) 10 Williamsburg (4-2)

Class 2A

1 Somerset (5-0) 2 Breathitt County (6-0) 3 Mayfield (5-1) 4 Lexington Christian (5-1) 5 Owensboro Catholic (5-1) 6 Caldwell County (5-1) 7 Murray (4-1) 8 Todd County Central (5-1) 9 Washington County (4-2) 10 Newport (5-1)

Class 3A

1 Bell County (5-0) 2 Glasgow (5-1) 3 Ashland Blazer (4-1) 4 Paducah Tilghman (5-1) 5 Belfry (4-1) 6 Bardstown (5-1) 7 Mercer County (5-1) 8 Taylor County (5-1) 9 Russell (5-1) 10 Christian Academy-Louisville (3-3)

Class 4A

1 Boyle County (6-0) 2 Johnson Central (5-0) 3 Franklin County (6-0) 4 Logan County (6-0) 5 Wayne County (4-1) 6 Corbin (2-2) 7 Lexington Catholic (4-2) 8 Madisonville-North Hopkins (5-1) 9 Anderson County (4-2) 10 Harlan County (5-1)

Class 5A





1 Frederick Douglass (6-0) 2 Covington Catholic (6-0) 3 South Warren (6-0) 4 Scott County (5-1) 5 Pulaski County (5-1) 6 Owensboro (5-1) 7 South Oldham (5-1) 8 Highlands (4-2) 9 Bowling Green (3-2) 10 Conner (5-1)

Class 6A

1 Male (5-0) 2 Trinity (5-1) 3 North Hardin (6-0) 4 Central Hardin (5-0) 5 Manual (4-1) 6 St. Xavier (4-2) 7 Fern Creek (4-2) 8 Simon Kenton (3-3) 9 Henderson County (4-1) 10 McCracken County (4-2)