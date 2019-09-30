Who’s No. 1 in the latest Kentucky high school football media rankings?

High School Football

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings after the games of week six.

Kentucky AP Top 10s

CLASS A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Pikeville (16) 6-0 169 1

2. Lou. Ky. Country Day - 6-0 130 3

3. Hazard (1) 4-1 109 T10

4. Campbellsville - 4-2 91 5

5. Paintsville - 3-2 90 2

6. Newport Central Catholic - 4-2 82 7

7. Raceland - 3-2 76 6

8. Williamsburg - 4-2 57 4

9. Pineville - 5-1 33 T10

10. Lou. Holy Cross - 5-1 26

Others receiving votes: Ludlow 24. Berea 18. Fulton Co. 11. Crittenden Co. 11. Eminence 5. Bethlehem 3.

Class 2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Somerset (15) 5-0 168 1

2. Mayfield (1) 5-1 150 2

3. Lex. Christian - 5-1 126 4

4. Breathitt Co. (1) 6-0 120 3

5. Caldwell Co. - 5-1 94 5

6. Owensboro Catholic - 5-1 87 6

7. Murray - 4-1 73 7

8. Beechwood - 1-4 24 10

9. Todd Co. Central - 5-1 23 9

10. Newport - 5-1 22 8

Others receiving votes: Martin County 14. Washington Co. 10. Middlesboro 6. Lloyd Memorial 6. Leslie Co. 5. Walton-Verona 4. Danville 2. Shelby Valley 1.

CLASS 3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Bell Co. (15) 5-0 160 1

2. Belfry - 3-2 117 5

(tie) Glasgow (1) 5-1 117 2

4. Ashland Blazer - 4-1 107 3

5. Lou. DeSales (1) 3-2 94 6

6. Paducah Tilghman - 5-1 85 7

7. Mercer Co. - 5-1 59 NR

8. Russell - 5-1 48 10

9. Lou. Christian Academy - 3-3 45 4

10. Elizabethtown - 4-2 42 8

Others receiving votes: Taylor Co. 36. Bardstown 17. Pike Co. Central 7. East Carter 1.

CLASS 4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Boyle Co. (17) 6-0 170 1

2. Johnson Central - 5-0 152 2

3. Franklin Co. - 6-0 126 4

4. Logan Co. - 6-0 108 6

5. Lex. Catholic - 4-2 95 5

6. Madisonville-North Hopkins - 5-1 67 3

7. Wayne Co. - 4-1 64 9

8. Hopkinsville - 4-2 46 7

9. Corbin - 2-2 43 8

10. Harlan Co. - 5-1 28 10

Others receiving votes: Lou. Waggener 16. Anderson Co. 13. Lou. Central 7.

CLASS 5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Cov. Catholic (11) 6-0 164 1

2. Frederick Douglass (6) 6-0 159 2

3. South Warren - 6-0 134 4

4. Scott Co. - 5-1 98 3

5. Owensboro - 5-1 83 6

6. Bowling Green - 3-2 73 7

7. Highlands - 4-2 64 5

8. South Oldham - 5-1 60 9

9. Pulaski Co. - 5-1 56 8

10. Grayson Co. - 6-0 29 10

Others receiving votes: Conner 7. North Laurel 5. East Jessamine 2. Lou. Fairdale 1.

CLASS 6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. Male (17) 5-0 170 1

2. Lou. Trinity - 5-1 151 2

3. North Hardin - 6-0 134 3

4. Central Hardin - 5-0 111 5

5. Lou. St. Xavier - 4-2 95 4

6. Lou. DuPont Manual - 4-1 89 6

7. McCracken County - 4-2 56 9

8. Henderson Co. - 4-1 38 8

9. Lou. Butler - 3-3 24 10

10. Lou. Ballard - 3-3 19 NR

Others receiving votes: Simon Kenton 18. Lou. Fern Creek 16. Barren Co. 9. Bullitt East 3. Ryle 2.

*FPV-First Place Votes; Rcd-Record; TP-Total Points; PVS-Previous position.

How @HLpreps voted

Class A

1Pikeville(6-0)
2Kentucky Country Day(6-0)
3Campbellsville(4-2)
4Raceland(3-2)
5Hazard(4-1)
6Newport Central Catholic(4-2)
7Paintsville (3-2)
8Pineville(5-1)
9Ludlow(4-1)
10Williamsburg(4-2)

Class 2A

1Somerset(5-0)
2Breathitt County (6-0)
3Mayfield (5-1)
4Lexington Christian(5-1)
5Owensboro Catholic (5-1)
6Caldwell County(5-1)
7Murray(4-1)
8Todd County Central(5-1)
9Washington County(4-2)
10Newport(5-1)

Class 3A

1Bell County(5-0)
2Glasgow (5-1)
3Ashland Blazer (4-1)
4Paducah Tilghman(5-1)
5Belfry (4-1)
6Bardstown(5-1)
7Mercer County(5-1)
8Taylor County (5-1)
9Russell (5-1)
10Christian Academy-Louisville (3-3)

Class 4A

1Boyle County(6-0)
2Johnson Central (5-0)
3Franklin County(6-0)
4Logan County(6-0)
5Wayne County(4-1)
6Corbin(2-2)
7Lexington Catholic (4-2)
8Madisonville-North Hopkins(5-1)
9Anderson County(4-2)
10Harlan County(5-1)

Class 5A

1Frederick Douglass(6-0)
2Covington Catholic (6-0)
3South Warren (6-0)
4Scott County (5-1)
5Pulaski County(5-1)
6Owensboro (5-1)
7South Oldham(5-1)
8Highlands (4-2)
9Bowling Green(3-2)
10Conner(5-1)

Class 6A

1Male (5-0)
2Trinity (5-1)
3North Hardin (6-0)
4Central Hardin (5-0)
5Manual(4-1)
6St. Xavier (4-2)
7Fern Creek(4-2)
8Simon Kenton (3-3)
9Henderson County(4-1)
10McCracken County(4-2)
