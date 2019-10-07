High School Football

Who’s No. 1 in Week 7’s Kentucky high school football media rankings?

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings after the games of week six.

Kentucky AP Top 10s

CLASS A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Pikeville (15) 6-0 166 1

2. Lou. Ky. Country Day (1) 6-0 135 2

3. Campbellsville - 5-2 108 4

4. Hazard - 5-2 103 3

5. Paintsville - 4-2 97 5

6. Newport Central Catholic - 4-2 95 6

7. Williamsburg - 4-2 62 8

8. Lou. Holy Cross - 5-1 50 10

9. Raceland - 3-3 35 7

10. Pineville - 5-1 33 9

Others receiving votes: Berea (1) 24. Eminence 12. Crittenden Co. 9. Ludlow 5. Nicholas Co. 1.

Class 2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Somerset (14) 6-0 167 1

2. Mayfield (1) 6-1 143 2

3. Lex. Christian - 5-1 127 3

4. Breathitt Co. (2) 7-0 114 4

5. Owensboro Catholic - 6-1 100 6

6. Murray - 5-1 80 7

7. Caldwell Co. - 5-2 46 5

8. Beechwood - 2-4 40 8

(tie) Newport - 6-1 40 10

10. Martin County - 5-1 17 NR

Others receiving votes: Lloyd Memorial 13. Middlesboro 12. Washington Co. 12. Shelby Valley 11. Todd Co. Central 7. Cov. Holy Cross 2. Danville 2. Hancock Co. 1. Walton-Verona 1.

CLASS 3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Bell Co. (14) 6-0 162 1

2. Belfry (2) 4-2 139 T2

3. Lou. DeSales (1) 4-2 111 5

4. Glasgow - 6-1 109 T2

5. Ashland Blazer - 5-1 107 4

6. Mercer Co. - 6-1 80 7

7. Russell - 5-1 66 8

8. Lou. Christian Academy - 4-3 43 9

9. Paducah Tilghman - 5-2 36 6

10. Elizabethtown - 4-2 28 10

Others receiving votes: Taylor Co. 22. Bardstown 17. Pike Co. Central 11. East Carter 3. Union Co. 1.

CLASS 4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Boyle Co. (15) 6-0 168 1

2. Johnson Central (1) 6-0 152 2

3. Franklin Co. (1) 7-0 128 3

4. Lex. Catholic - 4-2 104 5

5. Wayne Co. - 4-1 74 7

6. Hopkinsville - 5-2 71 8

7. Madisonville-North Hopkins - 6-1 70 6

8. Logan Co. - 6-1 52 4

9. Corbin - 3-2 46 9

10. Harlan Co. - 6-1 34 10

Others receiving votes: Lou. Waggener 18. Lou. Central 7. Anderson Co. 7. Boyd Co. 2. Scott 1. Bourbon Co. 1.

CLASS 5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Cov. Catholic (11) 7-0 164 1

2. Frederick Douglass (6) 7-0 159 2

3. Scott Co. - 6-1 113 4

4. Bowling Green - 4-2 109 6

5. South Oldham - 6-1 83 8

6. Owensboro - 6-1 80 5

7. Pulaski Co. - 6-1 65 9

(tie) South Warren - 6-1 65 3

9. Conner - 6-1 36 NR

10. Grayson Co. - 6-0 25 10

Others receiving votes: Highlands 24. North Laurel 9. Lou. Fairdale 3.

CLASS 6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. Male (17) 6-0 170 1

2. Lou. Trinity - 5-2 137 2

3. North Hardin - 7-0 136 3

4. Central Hardin - 6-0 117 4

5. Lou. St. Xavier - 4-2 101 5

6. Lou. DuPont Manual - 5-1 84 6

7. McCracken County - 5-2 57 7

8. Henderson Co. - 5-1 42 8

9. Lou. Fern Creek - 5-2 30 NR

10. Lou. Ballard - 3-3 23 10

Others receiving votes: Lou. Butler 15. Simon Kenton 14. Barren Co. 4. Ryle 3. Bullitt East 2.

All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football, Owensboro; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; The Commonwealth-Journal, Somerset; WKYX, Paducah.

*FPV-First Place Votes; Rcd-Record; TP-Total Points; PVS-Previous position.

How @HLpreps voted

Class A

1Pikeville(6-0)
2Kentucky Country Day(6-0)
3Campbellsville(5-2)
4Newport Central Catholic(4-2)
5Paintsville (4-2)
6Hazard(4-2)
7Pineville(5-1)
8Williamsburg(4-2)
9Raceland(3-3)
10Berea (6-0)

Class 2A

1Somerset(6-0)
2Breathitt County (7-0)
3Mayfield (6-1)
4Lexington Christian(5-1)
5Owensboro Catholic (6-1)
6Murray(5-1)
7Washington County(4-2)
8Newport(6-1)
9Caldwell County(5-2)
10Martin County(5-1)

Class 3A

1Bell County(6-0)
2Glasgow (6-1)
3Ashland Blazer (5-1)
4Belfry (4-2)
5Bardstown(6-1)
6Mercer County(6-1)
7Taylor County (6-1)
8Russell (5-1)
9Christian Academy-Louisville (4-3)
10DeSales(4-2)

Class 4A

1Boyle County(6-0)
2Johnson Central (6-0)
3Franklin County(7-0)
4Wayne County(4-1)
5Lexington Catholic (4-2)
6Corbin(3-2)
7Madisonville-North Hopkins(6-1)
8Anderson County(4-2)
9Harlan County(6-1)
10Hopkinsville(5-2)

Class 5A

1Frederick Douglass(7-0)
2Covington Catholic (7-0)
3Scott County (6-1)
4Pulaski County(6-1)
5Bowling Green(4-2)
6Owensboro (6-1)
7South Oldham(6-1)
8South Warren (6-1)
9Conner(5-1)
10Grayson County(6-0)

Class 6A

1Male (6-0)
2Trinity (5-2)
3North Hardin (7-0)
4Central Hardin (6-0)
5Manual(5-1)
6St. Xavier (4-2)
7Fern Creek(5-2)
8Simon Kenton (3-3)
9Henderson County(5-1)
10McCracken County(5-2)
