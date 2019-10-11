Friday Night Lights: Live high school football updates and broadcast links (Week 8)

SHARE COPY LINK

Week 8 of the Kentucky high school football season kicks off Friday.

Below are some helpful links to scores, broadcasts and additional high school football information to get you through the weekend.

You may also scroll down to read live Twitter updates from games around the state from a plethora of media members working games throughout the weekend.

This week’s PrepSpin game

Lafayette at Henry Clay, 6:30 p.m.

Scoreboard

Click here for the latest high school football scores reported to the KHSAA.

Click here for the latest high school football line scores reported to the Herald-Leader.

View scores from the Herald-Leader’s crowd-sourcing ScoreStream app. If you’re not on board, download the app and join in on the fun next week!

Where we’ll be

Digital sports writer Jared Peck ( @HLpreps ) and photographer Matt Goins (@MattGoinsPhotos) head to Boyle County for what figures to be a high-powered offensive showdown with Lexington Catholic.

) and photographer Matt Goins (@MattGoinsPhotos) head to Boyle County for what figures to be a high-powered offensive showdown with Lexington Catholic. Photographer Ryan Hermens (@ryanhermens) heads to Somerset for his Friday Night Lens series where the Briar Jumpers host Danville.

Roundup

Josh Sullivan (@sullyjosh) will bring you a roundup of highlights from games around Lexington, the region and the state.

Please report your scores and details using our hotline — 859-231-3225 — or email them to hlsports@herald-leader.com. We encourage every school across Kentucky to participate; the more information you can provide to us, the more helpful and comprehensive our roundup will be!

Kentucky.com Player of the Week

Week 7’s Kentucky.com Player of the Week went to Trey McCoy of Fairdale. Don’t forget to vote for your favorite when the new poll comes out Monday!

Live broadcasts

(All times local to site)

VIDEO STREAMING

Lexington Catholic at Boyle County, 7:30 p.m. (Boyle County Sports)

DeSales at Christian Academy-Louisville, 7:30 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network)

Madison Central at Oldham County, 7:30 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network)

St. Xavier at Manual, 7:30 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network)

Russell at Greenup County, 7:30 p.m. (MyTown TV)

Danville at Somerset, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)

Phelps at Pikeville, 7:30 p.m. (WPRG.tv)

Woodford County at Madison Southern, 7:30 p.m. (WBONTV.com)

RADIO STREAMING

Tates Creek at Paul Laurence Dunbar, 6:30 p.m. (WLXG-AM 1300)

Lexington Christian at Washington County, 7:30 p.m. (WJMM-FM 99.1)

Hopkinsville at Madisonville, 7 p.m. (WHOP-AM 1230)

Russell at Greenup County, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, News Channel)

Boyd County at Holmes, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, Sports Channel)

Fairview at Paintsville, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S1)

Betsy Layne at Raceland, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S2)

Ashland Blazer at East Carter, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S3)

Russell at Greenup County, 7:30 p.m. (Russell broadcast) (WLGC-FM 105.7, S4)

Lexington Catholic at Boyle County, 7:30 p.m. (Hometown Sports)

McCreary Central at Estill County, 7:30 p.m. (WIRV-AM 1500)

Johnson Central at Perry County Central, 7:30 p.m. (WSIP-FM 98.9)

Phelps at Pikeville, 7:30 p.m. (WPKE-FM 98.1)

La Salle (Ohio) at Covington Catholic, 7 p.m. (Colonel Athletic Network)

Danville at Somerset, 7:30 p.m. (WYKY-FM 106.1)

Whitley County at Southwestern, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)

Pulaski County at North Laurel, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)

Eminence at Frankfort, 7:30 p.m. (WFKY-FM 104.9)

Shelby County at North Oldham, 7:30 p.m. (WFKY-FM 101.7)

Bishop Brossart at Bracken County, 7:30 p.m. (Bracken County Sports Network)

Danville at Somerset, 7:30 p.m. (WHIR-AM 1230)

Clark County at Bryan Station, 7:30 p.m. (WWKY-FM 102.9)

Paintsville at Fairview, 7:30 p.m. (WKLW-FM 94.7)

Pigskin stories





Twitter stream