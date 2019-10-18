Friday Night Lights: Live high school football updates and broadcast links

Week 9 of the Kentucky high school football season kicks off Friday.

Below are some helpful links to scores, broadcasts and additional high school football information to get you through the weekend.

You may also scroll down to read live Twitter updates from games around the state from a plethora of media members working games throughout the weekend.

This week’s PrepSpin game

Scoreboard

Click here for the latest high school football scores reported to the KHSAA.

Click here for the latest high school football line scores reported to the Herald-Leader.

View scores from the Herald-Leader’s crowd-sourcing ScoreStream app. If you’re not on board, download the app and join in on the fun next week!

Where we’ll be

Digital sports writer Jared Peck (@HLpreps) and photographer Matt Goins (@MattGoinsPhotos) head to Lexington Christian, which squares off against district rival and Class 2A No. 1 Somerset.

Roundup

Josh Sullivan (@sullyjosh) will bring you a roundup of highlights from games around Lexington, the region and the state.

Please report your scores and details using our hotline — 859-231-3225 — or email them to hlsports@herald-leader.com. We encourage every school across Kentucky to participate; the more information you can provide to us, the more helpful and comprehensive our roundup will be!

Kentucky.com Player of the Week

Week 8’s Kentucky.com Player of the Week went to Trent Asher of Leslie County who had 45 yards, two TDs rushing and 155 yards, two TDs receiving. Don’t forget to vote for your favorite when the new poll comes out Monday!

Live broadcasts

(All times local to site)

VIDEO STREAMING

North Oldham at Central, 7:30 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network)

Manual at Pleasure Ridge Park, 7:30 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network)

South Warren at Greenwood, 7 p.m. (Bowling Green Daily News)

East Carter at Greenup County, 7:30 p.m. (MyTown TV)

Fairview at Raceland, 7:30 p.m. (MyTown TV)

East Ridge at Shelby Valley, 7:30 p.m. (WPRG.tv)

Estill County at Garrard County, 7:30 p.m. (WBONTV.com)

RADIO STREAMING

Somerset at Lexington Christian, 7:30 p.m. (LCA broadcast) (WJMM-FM 99.1)

Somerset at Lexington Christian, 7:30 p.m. (Somerset broadcast) (WYKY-FM 106.1) and (Lake Cumberland Sports)

East Carter at Greenup County, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, News Channel)

Scott at Boyd County, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, Sports Channel)

Fairview at Raceland, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S1)

Mason County at Lewis County, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S3)

Ashland Blazer at Russell, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S4)

Boyle County at Anderson County, 7:30 p.m. (Hometown Sports)

Garrard County at Estill County, 7:30 p.m. (WIRV-AM 1500)

Harlan County at Johnson Central, 7:30 p.m. (WSIP-FM 98.9)

Pikeville at Hazard, 7:30 p.m. (WPKE-FM 98.1)

Covington Catholic at Highlands, 7 p.m. (Colonel Athletic Network)

Southwestern at South Laurel, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)

Kentucky Country Day at Frankfort, 7:30 p.m. (WFKY-FM 104.9)

Collins at Woodford County, 7:30 p.m. (WFKY-FM 101.7)

Bracken County at Clinton County, 7 p.m. (Bracken County Sports Network)

Washington County at Danville, 7:30 p.m. (WHIR-AM 1230)

Madison Central at Clark County, 7:30 p.m. (WWKY-FM 102.9)

Betsy Layne at Paintsville, 7:30 p.m. (WKLW-FM 94.7)

Christian County at Bowling Green, 7 p.m. (WHOP-FM 98.7)

Mercer County at Henry County, 7:30 p.m. (WHBN-AM 1420)

Dyer County (Tenn.) at McCracken County, 7 p.m. (WPAD-FM 99.5)

Lawrence County at Belfry, 7:30 p.m. (WDHR-FM 93.1)

(Know of another game available online? Email: jpeck@herald-leader.com)

Pigskin stories





