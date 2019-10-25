Friday Night Lights: Live high school football updates and broadcast links

Week 10 of the Kentucky high school football season kicks off Friday.

Below are some helpful links to scores, broadcasts and additional high school football information to get you through the weekend.

You may also scroll down to read live Twitter updates from games around the state from a plethora of media members working games throughout the weekend.

This week’s PrepSpin game

Scoreboard

Click here for the latest high school football scores reported to the KHSAA.

Click here for the latest high school football line scores reported to the Herald-Leader.

View scores from the Herald-Leader’s crowd-sourcing ScoreStream app. If you’re not on board, download the app and join in on the fun next week!

Where we’ll be

Digital sports writer Jared Peck ( @HLpreps ) and photographer Alex Slitz (@AlexSlitzPhoto) will be in Harrodsburg for a top-10 Class 3A battle between Mercer County and DeSales.

) and photographer Alex Slitz (@AlexSlitzPhoto) will be in Harrodsburg for a top-10 Class 3A battle between Mercer County and DeSales. Photographer Michael Clubb (@MichaelClubb4) heads to Paul Laurence Dunbar where the Bulldogs face city rival Lafayette to see who will get a home game in the playoffs..





Roundup

Josh Sullivan (@sullyjosh) will bring you a roundup of highlights from games around Lexington, the region and the state.

Please report your scores and details using our hotline — 859-231-3225 — or email them to hlsports@herald-leader.com. We encourage every school across Kentucky to participate; the more information you can provide to us, the more helpful and comprehensive our roundup will be!

Kentucky.com Player of the Week

Week 9’s Kentucky.com Player of the Week went to Kyler Lee of Central Hardin, who had 48 yards and three TDs rushing, along with a two-point conversion. Don’t forget to vote for your favorite when the new poll comes out Monday!

Live broadcasts

(All times local to site)

VIDEO STREAMING

Danville at Lexington Christian, 7:30 p.m. (LCA Sports)

Christian Academy-Louisville at Western Hills, 7:30 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network)

Clark County at Oldham County, 7:30 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network)

Bourbon County at Boyle County (Boyle County Sports)

Southwestern at Pulaski County (Lake Cumberland Sports)

Warren East at Franklin-Simpson, 7 p.m. (Bowling Green Daily News)

Leslie County at Breathitt County, 7:30 p.m. (Bluegrass Sports Nation)

Rowan County at Boyd County, 7:30 p.m. (MyTown TV)

Belfry at Pike County Central, 7:30 p.m. (WPRG.tv)

Bryan Station at Madison Central, 7:30 p.m. (WBONTV.com)

RADIO STREAMING

Danville at Lexington Christian, 7:30 p.m. (WJMM-FM 99.1)

Washington County at Somerset, 7:30 p.m. (WYKY-FM 106.1) and (Lake Cumberland Sports)

Greenup County at Ashland, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, News Channel)

Rowan County at Boyd County, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, Sports Channel)

East Carter at Russell, 7:30 p.m. (East Carter broadcast) (WLGC-FM 105.7, S1)

Raceland at Paintsville, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S2)

Lewis County at Fleming County, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S3)

East Carter at Russell (Russell broadcast), 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S4)

Bourbon County at Boyle County, 7:30 p.m. (Hometown Sports)

Bell County at Estill County, 7:30 p.m. (WIRV-AM 1500)

Johnson Central at Letcher County Central, 7:30 p.m. (WSIP-FM 98.9)

Hopkinsville at Hopkins County Central, 7 p.m. (WHOP-AM 1230)

Covington Catholic at Conner, 7 p.m. (Colonel Athletic Network)

Southwestern at Pulaski County, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)

Christian Academy-Louisville at Western Hills, 7:30 p.m. (WFKY-FM 104.9)

West Jessamine at Collins, 7:30 p.m. (WFKY-FM 101.7)

Bracken County at Nicholas County, 7 p.m. (Bracken County Sports Network)

Danville at Lexington Christian (Danville broadcast), 7:30 p.m. (WHIR-AM 1230)

Clark County at Oldham County, 7:30 p.m. (WWKY-FM 102.9)

Raceland at Paintsville, 7:30 p.m. (WKLW-FM 94.7)

South Warren at Christian County, 7 p.m. (WHOP-FM 98.7)

DeSales at Mercer County, 7:30 p.m. (WHBN-AM 1420)

McCracken County at Henderson County, 7 p.m. (WPAD-FM 99.5)

Belfry at Pike County Central, 7:30 p.m. (WDHR-FM 93.1)

(Know of another game available online? Email: jpeck@herald-leader.com)

