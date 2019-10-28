Vote for Kentucky.com’s football Player of the Week (Week 10)

Each week, we highlight some of the best high school individual performances in Kentucky for the Kentucky.com Football Player of the Week. They were selected by digital sports writer Jared Peck (@HLpreps) via stats uploaded to KHSAA.org by 10 a.m. each Monday or game boxes submitted to hlsports@herald-leader.com on the night of the game.

Voting ends at noon Friday.

Here are this week’s nominees presented in alphabetical order. Vote for your favorite.

Past winners

Week 1: Andrew Mayse, Henry County, 273 yards, 4 TDs rushing.

Week 2: Tyrell Hollis, Phelps, 150 yards, 1 TD rushing, punt return TD.

Week 3: Timmy Thompson, Berea, 205 yards rushing, 5 TDs, 20 yards receiving, INT

Week 4: Adrian Stringer, Hopkins County Central, 28-46-1, 436 yards, 5 TDs passing

Week 5: Andrew Sacco, Boyle County, 129 yards, 3 TDs

Week 6: Stephen Moore, Fairdale, 95 yards, 2 TDs receiving

Week 7: Trey McCoy, Fairdale, 4-8-0, 126 yards, 3 TDs passing

Week 8: Trent Asher, Leslie County, 45 yards, 2 TDs rushing, 155 yards, 2 TDs receiving

Week 9: Kyler Lee, Central Hardin, 48 yards, 3 TDs rushing, 2 pt conversion