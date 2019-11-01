Friday Night Lights: Live high school football updates and broadcast links

The final week of the Kentucky high school football regular season kicks off Friday.

Below are some helpful links to scores, broadcasts and additional high school football information to get you through the weekend.

You may also scroll down to read live Twitter updates from games around the state from a plethora of media members working games throughout the weekend.

This week’s PrepSpin game

Scoreboard

Click here for the latest high school football scores reported to the KHSAA.

Click here for the latest high school football line scores reported to the Herald-Leader.

View scores from the Herald-Leader’s crowd-sourcing ScoreStream app. If you’re not on board, download the app and join in on the fun next week!

Where we’ll be

Digital sports writer Jared Peck ( @HLpreps ) and photographer Matt Goins (@MattGoinsPhotos) will be at Lexington Catholic for a top-10 cross-class battle between the undefeated Broncos and the Knights and Kentucky commit Beau Allen.

) and photographer Matt Goins (@MattGoinsPhotos) will be at Lexington Catholic for a top-10 cross-class battle between the undefeated Broncos and the Knights and Kentucky commit Beau Allen. Visuals director Caitlyn Stroh (@caitlyn_stroh) heads to Great Crossing where the Warhawks host undefeated Franklin County.





Roundup

Josh Sullivan (@sullyjosh) will bring you a roundup of highlights from games around Lexington, the region and the state.

Please report your scores and details using our hotline — 859-231-3225 — or email them to hlsports@herald-leader.com. We encourage every school across Kentucky to participate; the more information you can provide to us, the more helpful and comprehensive our roundup will be!

Kentucky.com Player of the Week

Week 10’s Kentucky.com Player of the Week went to Damin Green of Bryan Station. Don’t forget to vote for your favorite when the new poll comes out Monday!

Live broadcasts

(All times local to site)

VIDEO STREAMING

Lexington Christian at Paintsville, 7:30 p.m. (LCA Sports)

Bullitt Central at Christian Academy-Louisville, 7:30 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network)

South Oldham vs. Central Hardin, 7:30 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network)

Madison Central vs. Southwestern (Lake Cumberland Sports)

Logan County at South Warren, 7 p.m. (Bowling Green Daily News)

Lawrence County at Raceland, 7:30 p.m. (MyTown TV)

Pikeville vs. Ridgeview, 7:30 p.m. (WPRG.tv)

Estill County vs. Bethlehem, 7:30 p.m. (WBONTV.com)

RADIO STREAMING

Frederick Douglass at Lexington Catholic, 6:15 p.m. (WLXG-AM 1300)

Pikeville vs. Ridgeview, 7:30 p.m. (WPKE-FM 98.1)

Lexington Christian at Paintsville, 7:30 p.m. (LCA broadcast) (WJMM-FM 99.1)

Lexington Christian at Paintsville, 7:30 p.m. (Paintsville broadcast) (WKLW-FM 94.7)

Tates Creek at Pulaski County, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)

Somerset at Corbin, 7:30 p.m. (WYKY-FM 106.1) and (Lake Cumberland Sports)

Greenup County at Mason County, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, News Channel)

Boyd County at East Carter, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, Sports Channel)

Raceland at Lawrence County, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S2)

Fairview at Lewis County, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S3)

Russell at West Carter, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S4)

Boyle County at Madison Southern, 7:30 p.m. (Hometown Sports)

Bethlehem at Estill County, 7:30 p.m. (WIRV-AM 1500)

Johnson Central at Belfry, 7:30 p.m. (JC broadcast) (WSIP-FM 98.9)

Johnson Central at Belfry, 7:30 p.m. (Belfry broadcast) (WDHR-FM 93.1)

Paducah Tilghman at Hopkinsville, 7 p.m. (WHOP-AM 1230)

Franklin County at Great Crossing, 7:30 p.m. (WFKY-FM 104.9)

Oldham County at Collins, 7:30 p.m. (WFKY-FM 101.7)

Clark County at Conner, 7:30 p.m. (WWKY-FM 102.9)

Christian County at McCracken County (CC broadcast), 7 p.m. (WHOP-FM 98.7)

Christian County at McCracken County, 7 p.m. (MC broadcast) (WPAD-FM 99.5)

Mercer County at West Jessamine, 7:30 p.m. (WHBN-AM 1420)

(Know of another game available online? Email: jpeck@herald-leader.com)

