Friday Night Lights: Live high school football updates and broadcast links

Scoreboard

Click here for the latest high school football scores reported to the KHSAA.

Click here for the latest high school football line scores reported to the Herald-Leader.

View scores from the Herald-Leader’s crowd-sourcing ScoreStream app. If you’re not on board, download the app and join in on the fun next week!

Where we’ll be

Digital sports writer Jared Peck ( @HLpreps ) and photographer Matt Goins (@MattGoinsPhotos) will be at Frederick Douglass for its rematch with Scott County.

) and photographer Matt Goins (@MattGoinsPhotos) will be at Frederick Douglass for its rematch with Scott County. Freelancer Chris Leach (@ChrisLeach_AN) will be at Lexington Christian for its Class 2A battle with Somerset.

Photographer Mark Mahan (@MarkMahan) will be at Tates Creek as it hosts Paul Laurence Dunbar.

Roundup

Jared Peck (@HLpreps) will bring you a roundup of highlights from games around Lexington, the region and the state.

Please report your scores via email to hlsports@herald-leader.com. We encourage every school across Kentucky to participate; the more information you can provide to us, the more helpful and comprehensive our roundup will be!

Live broadcasts





(All times local to site)

VIDEO STREAMING

Somerset at Lexington Christian, 7:30 p.m. (LCA Sports)

Lexington Catholic at Boyle County (Boyle County Sports)

St. Xavier at Manual, 7:30 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network)

North Bullitt at South Oldham, 7:30 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network)

South Warren at Bowling Green, 7 p.m. (Bowling Green Daily News)

RADIO STREAMING

Scott County at Frederick Douglass, 6:15 p.m. (WLXG-AM 1300)

Somerset at Lexington Christian, 7:30 p.m. (WJMM-FM 99.1)

Somerset at Lexington Christian, 7:30 p.m. (Somerset broadcast) (WYKY-FM 106.1)

Lexington Catholic at Boyle County, 7:30 p.m. (Hometown Sports)

Christian Academy-Louisville at Franklin County, 7:30 p.m. (WFKY-FM 104.9)

Madison Southern at East Jessamine, 7:30 p.m. (WFKY-FM 101.7)

Oldham County at Clark County, 7:30 p.m. (WWKY-FM 102.9)

Raceland at Paintsville, 7:30 p.m. (Raceland broadcast) (WLGC-FM 105.7, News Channel)

Raceland at Paintsville, 7:30 p.m. (Paintsville broadcast) (WKLW-FM 94.7)

Russell at Ashland, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, Sports Channel)

Harlan County Central at Johnson Central, 7:30 p.m. (WSIP-FM 98.9)

Pike County Central at Belfry, 7:30 p.m. (WDHR-FM 93.1)

Henderson County at McCracken County, 7 p.m. (MC broadcast) (WPAD-FM 99.5)

Conner at Covington Catholic, 7 p.m. (Colonel Athletic Network)

Hazard at Pikeville, 7:30 p.m. (WPKE-FM 98.1)

Madisonville at Hopkinsville, 2 p.m. Saturday (WHOP-AM 1230)

(Know of another game available online? Email: jpeck@herald-leader.com)

