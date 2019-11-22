High School Football
Friday Night Lights: Live high school football updates and broadcast links
The regional championships of the Kentucky high school football playoffs take place Friday.
Below are some helpful links to scores, broadcasts and additional high school football information to get you through the weekend.
You may also scroll down to read live Twitter updates from games around the state from a plethora of media members working games throughout the weekend.
Scoreboard
Click here for the latest high school football scores reported to the KHSAA.
Click here for the latest high school football line scores reported to the Herald-Leader.
View scores from the Herald-Leader’s crowd-sourcing ScoreStream app. If you’re not on board, download the app and join in on the fun next week!
Where we’ll be
- Digital sports writer Jared Peck (@HLpreps) and photographer Matt Goins (@MattGoinsPhotos) will be at Tates Creek for their regional championship game against Simon Kenton.
Roundup
Josh Sullivan (@SullyJosh) will bring you a roundup of highlights from games around Lexington, the region and the state.
Please report your scores via email to hlsports@herald-leader.com. We encourage every school across Kentucky to participate; the more information you can provide to us, the more helpful and comprehensive our roundup will be!
Live broadcasts
(All times local to site)
VIDEO STREAMING
Scott at Boyle County, 7:30 p.m. (Boyle County Sports)
McLean County at Somerset, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)
South Oldham at Bowling Green, 7 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network)
Oldham County at Trinity, 7 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network)
RADIO STREAMING
Simon Kenton at Tates Creek, 7:30 p.m. (WLXG-AM 1300)
Southwestern at Frederick Douglass, 7:30 p.m. (Prepspin) (Lake Cumberland Sports)
McLean County at Somerset, 7:30 p.m. (WYKY-FM 106.1)
Scott at Boyle County, 7:30 p.m. (Hometown Sports)
Wayne County at Johnson Central, 7:30 p.m. (WSIP-FM 98.9)
Ashland Blazer at Belfry, 7:30 p.m. (WDHR-FM 93.1)
McCracken County at North Hardin, 7:30 p.m. (MC broadcast) (WPAD-FM 99.5)
Madison Southern at Covington Catholic, 7 p.m. (Colonel Athletic Network)
Nicholas County at Pikeville, 7:30 p.m. (WPKE-FM 98.1)
(Know of another game available online? Email: jpeck@herald-leader.com)
