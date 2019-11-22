Friday Night Lights: Live high school football updates and broadcast links

The regional championships of the Kentucky high school football playoffs take place Friday.

Below are some helpful links to scores, broadcasts and additional high school football information to get you through the weekend.

You may also scroll down to read live Twitter updates from games around the state from a plethora of media members working games throughout the weekend.

Scoreboard





Where we’ll be

Digital sports writer Jared Peck (@HLpreps) and photographer Matt Goins (@MattGoinsPhotos) will be at Tates Creek for their regional championship game against Simon Kenton.

Roundup

Josh Sullivan (@SullyJosh) will bring you a roundup of highlights from games around Lexington, the region and the state.

Live broadcasts





(All times local to site)

VIDEO STREAMING

Scott at Boyle County, 7:30 p.m. (Boyle County Sports)

McLean County at Somerset, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)

South Oldham at Bowling Green, 7 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network)

Oldham County at Trinity, 7 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network)

RADIO STREAMING

Simon Kenton at Tates Creek, 7:30 p.m. (WLXG-AM 1300)

Southwestern at Frederick Douglass, 7:30 p.m. (Prepspin) (Lake Cumberland Sports)

McLean County at Somerset, 7:30 p.m. (WYKY-FM 106.1)

Scott at Boyle County, 7:30 p.m. (Hometown Sports)

Wayne County at Johnson Central, 7:30 p.m. (WSIP-FM 98.9)

Ashland Blazer at Belfry, 7:30 p.m. (WDHR-FM 93.1)

McCracken County at North Hardin, 7:30 p.m. (MC broadcast) (WPAD-FM 99.5)

Madison Southern at Covington Catholic, 7 p.m. (Colonel Athletic Network)

Nicholas County at Pikeville, 7:30 p.m. (WPKE-FM 98.1)

Pigskin stories





Twitter stream