Watch Justify’s arrival at Blue Grass Airport and WinStar Farm
Triple Crown winner Justify arrived at WinStar Farm in Versailles on Wednesday after his retirement from racing last week. David Hanley, general manager at WinStar, says in this video that he sees great potential for Justify's breeding career.
Jockey Aaron Kuru and his horse, Des De Jeu, recovered from an almost disastrous jump during a steeplechase event at Awapuni Racing Centre in North Palmerstown, New Zealand, allowing them to storm to victory on June 16.
One day after winning the Belmont Stakes to complete the Triple Crown, Justify looked bright and alert. Trainer Bob Baffert said the colt would return to Louisville, but there are no set plans for his next possible race.
After Justify’s final trip to the track before Saturday’s Belmont Stakes, trainer Bob Baffert said the Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner is right where he wants him to be. Justify is trying to come horse racing’s 13th Triple Crown winner.
Kenny Troutt's current horse, Justify, won the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness. If Justify wins the Belmont on Saturday, the poor kid from the Mount Vernon projects will own a Triple Crown winner. (Additional footage from Lexington Herald-Leader)
Trainer Bob Baffert reported that Kentucky Derby winner Justify came out of his Preakness victory on May 19, 2018 in good order. Baffert said he expects Justify to run in the Belmont Stakes on June 9 to try and sweep the Triple Crown.
Blue Grass Stakes winner Good Magic finished second to Justify in the Kentucky Derby. Two weeks later, trainer Chad Brown is taking another shot with Good Magic against Justify in the Preakness Stakes.
Trainer Bob Baffert will try to win the Preakness Stakes for a seventh time when he sends Kentucky Derby winner Justify to the post on Saturday. He sees Derby runner-up Good Magic as Justify’s top competition.
Kentucky Derby winner Justify took to the track at Pimlico Race Course for the first time on Thursday, May 17, 2018. Trainer Bob Baffert talked about the muddy track and the possible conditions for Saturday’s Preakness Stakes.