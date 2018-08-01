Watch Justify’s arrival at Blue Grass Airport and WinStar Farm

Triple Crown winner Justify arrived at WinStar Farm in Versailles on Wednesday after his retirement from racing last week. David Hanley, general manager at WinStar, says in this video that he sees great potential for Justify's breeding career.
By
Bob Baffert: As a trainer, this is what you hope for

Horses

Bob Baffert: As a trainer, this is what you hope for

After Justify’s final trip to the track before Saturday’s Belmont Stakes, trainer Bob Baffert said the Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner is right where he wants him to be. Justify is trying to come horse racing’s 13th Triple Crown winner.