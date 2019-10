Horses Trainer Rusty Arnold talks about his two Breeders’ Cup entrants October 29, 2019 10:51 AM

Central Kentucky native Rusty Arnold has two contenders in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint at Santa Anita Park on Nov. 2, 2019. The trainer spoke about how Totally Boss (5-1) and Leinster (8-1) are looking heading into the world championships.