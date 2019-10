Keeneland Watch the Grade 1 Darley Alcibiades on opening day at Keeneland October 05, 2019 09:31 AM

Two-year-old filly British Idiom won the Darley Alcibiades by a six-and-a-half lengths for trainer Brad Cox over favorite Perfect Alibi on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. A crowd announced at 16,427 was on hand for the opening day of Keeneland's Fall Meet.