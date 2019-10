Keeneland Watch Maxfield win Keeneland’s Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity for 2-year-olds October 05, 2019 08:07 PM

Maxfield was the surprise winner of Keeneland's Claiborne Breeders' Futurity for 2-year-olds on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. The 5 1/2-length victory earned Maxfield a spot in the 2019 Breeders' Cup Juvenile at Santa Anita.