Keeneland Watch Blue Prize win the Juddmonte Spinster Stakes at Keeneland October 06, 2019 07:34 PM

Blue Prize, with Joe Bravo aboard, won the $500,000, Grade 1 Juddmonte Spinster Stakes at Keeneland on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Elate finished second and Dunbar Road was third in the field of five.