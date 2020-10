Keeneland Blue Grass Stakes winner back at Keeneland: ‘We know he likes that racetrack’ October 31, 2020 04:33 PM

Art Collector, who won the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland last July, is back in Lexington to race in the Dirt Mile during the 37th annual Breeders’ Cup World Championships Nov. 6-7. Trainer Tommy Drury discussed his horse’s progress.