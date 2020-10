Keeneland Kenny McPeek leaning toward Distaff for Swiss Skydiver October 31, 2020 05:46 PM

Trainer Kenny McPeek has pre-entered Preakness-winning filly Swiss Skydiver in the Classic and the Distaff when the Breeders’ Cup World Championships come to Keeneland Nov. 6-7. On Oct. 31, he explained why he’s leaning toward the race for females.