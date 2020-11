Keeneland Tiz the Law ‘happy as can be’ preparing for Breeders’ Cup Classic November 02, 2020 12:31 PM

Heather Smullen, one of the exercise riders for Belmont Stakes winner and Kentucky Derby runner-up Tiz the Law, said she thinks “we’re in a good spot” with the colt headed into Saturday’s Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland.