Keeneland Watch Breeders’ Cup contender Ivar win the Shadwell Turf Mile at Keeneland November 02, 2020 05:05 PM

Ivar, a 4-year-old who was once Argentina's 2-year-old champion, won the Shadwell Turf Mile at Keeneland on Oct. 3. He's back in Lexington this week for the Breeders' Cup Mile.