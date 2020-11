Keeneland Trainer Brad Cox reflects on his four Breeders’ Cup victories November 08, 2020 01:40 PM

Horse racing trainer Brad Cox discusses his four winners in the Breeders' Cup at Keeneland on Nov. 6-7, 2020. He won with Aunt Pearl in the Juvenile Fillies Turf; Essential Quality in the Juvenile; Knicks Go Dirt Mile and Monomoy Girl in the Distaff.