Kentucky Derby Bob Baffert thought he would win the Breeders’ Cup Classic November 08, 2020 01:41 PM

On Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, horse racing trainer Bob Baffert discusses his three horses ran in the Breeders' Cup the day before at Keeneland. Authentic won the race with Improbable second. Maximum Security ran fifth. It was Baffert's fourth Classic win.