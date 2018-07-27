Robbie Ross Jr. working out back home

The Lexington Legends' coaches and staff say that 19-year-old Seuly Matias has the potential to be an MLB All-Star. Matias leads all of minor league baseball in home runs and was recently named to the South Atlantic League All-Star team.
Rocky Top Furniture and Railing near U. S. 27 in Bryantsville in Garrard County was destroyed in a 6:30 a.m. fire Friday morning. There were no injuries in the fire which was fought by firefighters from three counties.
A fire engulfed Rocky Top Log Furniture in Garrard County on Friday morning. The business manufactured and sold log furniture for homes and hotels online and in store. Another shop was operating in Tennessee.
At Kentucky football’s annual kickoff luncheon, defensive coordinator Matt House complimented outside linebacker Josh Allen. The senior enters the 2018 season high on the draft lists of many NFL scouts.
At the annual kickoff luncheon, Kentucky offensive coordinator Eddie Gran talked about what he will be looking for during the team’s quarterback competition. Sophomores Terry Wilson and Gunnar Hoak are the top candidates for the starting job.