Baseball player puts trashcan behind home plate in protest of call

The Lexington Legends' coaches and staff say that 19-year-old Seuly Matias has the potential to be an MLB All-Star. Matias leads all of minor league baseball in home runs and was recently named to the South Atlantic League All-Star team.
After Kentucky football’s fifth day of practice, offensive coordinator Eddie Gran talked Tuesday about how his players are doing with the installation process. UK opens the season Sept. 1 at home against Central Michigan.
Kentucky football does not have a quarterback who has played in a Division I college game. Thus, quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw is trying to teach them how to respond to adversity on the field before the Wildcats open their season Sept. 1.
Leah Norris shot video of a boy in leg braces and in a wheelchair standing for the national anthem propped against his dad. The video has been commented on by many people who said NFL players should watch it.