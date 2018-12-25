Here are 5 Yankees storylines as we enter 2019

If the Yankees are to find a way back to the Canyon of Heroes in 2019, they'll have to overcome the Red Sox – who are not just their blood rivals but the defending world champions.
Get ready for another six-month tangle for the AL East title, where 100 wins wasn't nearly enough for the Yankees. And their second shot at Boston, last October, resulted in a four-game AL Division Series defeat that propelled the Red Sox to their fourth crown since 2004.
Here are five storylines as the Yankees enter 2019:
The Manny Machado saga
Once the ball drops in Times Square, the Machado Decision countdown begins; Yankee Stadium appears to be his preferred address, but the Phillies and White Sox could bring superior offers.
If he chooses the Yankees, Machado would provide another impact right-handed bat in his prime, one who could plug in at shortstop until Didi Gregorius (Tommy John surgery) recovers. But what becomes of third baseman Miguel Andujar?
Giancarlo Stanton's second season
For someone who hit 38 home runs with 100 RBIs, Stanton's 2018 Yankees debut was still turbulent, with empty stretches that produced plenty of boos in the Bronx. Can he begin to find peace and extended productivity in pinstripes, or will this continue to be a rocky relationship between the 2017 NL MVP and Yankees fans seeking their first World Series parade since 2009?
Gary Sanchez's pivotal season
Yankees' top brass has publicly endorsed Sanchez as their catcher, undeterred by defensive setbacks and a .186 batting average in 89 games during an injury-plagued 2018. Yet, this is unquestionably a pivotal season for Sanchez, who must earn the trust of his pitching staff and manager Aaron Boone, while resuming his impact, middle-of-the-order status.
The Yankees rotation
Do the Yankees have enough starting pitching to challenge the Red Sox? They'll have J.A. Happ – signed to a guaranteed two-year deal – for a full season. Fellow lefty James Paxton was a good acquisition from Seattle, but the Yanks watched top free agent target, lefty Patrick Corbin, go to Washington.
Luis Severino tumbled after an All-Star first half, and his issues with tipping pitches must be fully addressed. Masahiro Tanaka is now 30, while veteran CC Sabathia – with an arthritic right knee and having just undergone surgery for a blocked artery – is entering his final season.
Who's on First?
First baseman Greg Bird's latest ankle surgery and ineffective play opened the door for Luke Voit, who slashed a surprising .333/.405/.689 with 14 homers and 33 RBIs in 39 games following his July 28 trade from St. Louis. This will be a closely watched spring training position battle, with Voit holding the advantage heading into camp.
