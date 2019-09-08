Padres go to bat for math and literacy

It's called the "summer slide" and, unfortunately, it has nothing do with avoiding a tag at home plate.

Rather, the term refers to the regression some students experience in core content areas like math and literacy when they are out of school for summer vacation. With about 75% of U.S. students not participating in summer learning programs, it is estimated an average of 2.6 months of math skills are lost by the time kids return to school.

Other research shows teachers spend a month or more reteaching students material from the previous school year.

The problem is especially acute in elementary schools and widens the achievement gap, especially in lower income areas.

But the Summer Slugger online program looks to reverse the slide, and the Padres on Saturday morning rewarded a few dozen kids who took part in the computer program. Pitcher Eric Lauer and third baseman Ty France handed out free tickets, signed autographs and played a trivia game that incorporated some of the features of Summer Slugger with the students.

"These kids have put in a lot of hard work and to come in, spend a little bit of time with them and reward them for that means a lot," said France.

Lauer said the recent death of his high school calculus teacher in Grafton, Ohio, Troy DiFranco, prompted him to take part in the event.

"He was able to make math cool and make it into something you can use every day," Lauer said. "He was such a great guy and impacted so many people's lives."

Developed by education technology company EverFi out of Washington, D.C., Summer Slugger targets 8- to 11-year-old students. The course consists of 36 digital games, each 10 minutes long, that kids complete. The games get more difficult as they go along.

Everfi partnered with Major League Baseball in the program, and the Padres are one of about 16 teams taking part. For the past two years, the club has joined forces with the San Diego Central Library to promote the course.

"Over the summer we're always trying to think about how to keep the kids still learning," said Brenda Monzon, Youth and Schools Services Librarian and South Region Manager. "We have to make it fun because when they're out of school, they're not so interested."

Using a baseball theme, students tackle topics ranging from spelling to arithmetic to reading comprehension to geometry. About 100 kids registered for the program through the Central Library.

And the reviews were good.

"It makes math fun," said Sidney Jonason, a 10-year-old from Eastlake Elementary in Chula Vista. "I play about 30 minutes per day. I helps me a lot. It has the math you need and the writing you need and it teaches you grammar, too."

"I like that it's baseball related because I'm a huge fan," said 9-year-old Gavin Carlson, who attends Alamosa Park Elementary in Oceanside.

Four Padres employees also took part in the celebration at the Central Library's Morgan Auditorium. Patrick Coghlan, the team's manager for advance scouting and video operations, told the students how math is part of his everyday job.

"We use math to figure out how often players swing and miss, how often do they hit the ball hard, how often do they hit the ball to certain parts of the field," Coughlan said. "We just end up using math daily to maximize the players' strengths."

Although school is back in session, Summer Slugger is expected to remain available online for about one more week. Parents can register their children for free by going to summerslugger.com/padres, clicking on the "Register Now" button and typing "padres" into the registration code.