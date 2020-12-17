Bob Melvin on possible Billy Beane departure: ‘At some point, he’s going to do something bigger and better’

The revolving door doesn't stop spinning. The Oakland A's organization is known to keep a consistent churn of players — from fan favorites to disappointments — in and out of the organization. The 2020-21 offseason will be no exception, as 10 free agents look headed for the door with no indication the A's will retain any of them.

Over the last 20-some years, though, the people spinning the revolving door have remained. Billy Beane, general manager David Forst, and assistant GM Billy Owens, to name a few, have created a model for success utilizing the shoestring budget that necessitates the revolving door.

But then rumor spread that Beane was planning an A's exit to focus on European soccer and other sports contingent on a MLB-approved merger between his RedBall investment group and Red Sox owner John Henry's Fenway Sports Group.

Then Owens and Forst landed on the shortlist of general managers new New York Mets president Sandy Alderson would pursue in the organization's front office re-vamp.

Nothing came to be. The Mets hired Jared Porter as their new GM and there's been little known movement with RedBall and Fenway merger since news broke of the possibility over the summer. Melvin said he's expecting the A's front office to stay put for another year.

"I think one of the reasons our organization has been successful, with as much turnover as we have player-wise, is the continuity with the guys who are in charge, that's really ruled the day here," Melvin said Thursday on a Zoom call with reporters. "It looked like at the beginning of the offseason that there might be several in that group not here. At this point, it looks like everyone will be back."

Though he's pleased to see the executive core stay together, he still roots for them to move up in the industry. Many within the organization say it's past time for Owens to get his shot as a general manager.

Beane has overseen countless rebuilds and tear-downs throughout his storied tenure in Oakland's front office. With expertise in other sports and business savvy, it's no surprise Beane may be looking for a new challenge.

"In Billy Beane's case, in some point in time he's going to do something bigger and better," Melvin said.

As for the player churn, Melvin said he's already thinking about how his roster will recover from some key losses. Too rich for the A's blood now, All-Star closer Liam Hendriks is almost certainly gone. With solid interest outside of Oakland, shortstop Marcus Semien could be gone, too. And second baseman Tommy La Stella may not return despite the A's interest in re signing him at the 2020 trade deadline.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The bullpen could be further decimated with possible losses of Yusmeiro Petit, Joakim Soria and T.J. McFarland.

With the budget even tighter than in year's past due to revenue loss, the A's are likely to lean on talent already in-house to fill the gaps. Forst said and Melvin reiterated that Jake Diekman, who allowed one run in all of his 2020 campaign, is the frontrunner to take over the closer role. Lou Trivino and J.B. Wendelken are also late-inning options.

A.J. Puk, who didn't throw a single pitch in the 2020 season after sustaining another shoulder injury that required surgery, could be best suited for a bullpen role. Not only will it help manage his workload to prevent another injury, but Puk's high-velocity fastball and wipeout slider could take the bullpen to another level.

"When (Puk) first game to the big leagues he came out of the bullpen," Melvin said. "We need to keep him healthy, don't want to throw too much at him. He's the one guy that we'll probably have to pay more attention to from a workload point of view."

With a jam-packed rotation featuring Jesus Luzardo, Frankie Montas, Chris Bassitt and Sean Manaea, some of the MLB-ready prospects could be use out of the bullpen, too. That means Grant Holmes, James Kaprielian and Daulton Jefferies could be used as relievers — and Forst said recently he expects them to play a role on the team in 2021.

As for the middle infield, the A's can move some depth players around. Chad Pinder, for example, could play some shortstop or second base.

The unpredictable free agent and trade markets in this pandemic-impacted economy may push any trades or signings to later in the free-agency period. Melvin is expecting some movement there to help bolster the club.

"Billy and David have always been great about finding relievers," he said.

———

Melvin spoke about the diligence required to manage a team outside of an official "bubble" in the 2020 season. If provided the opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Melvin said he would be comfortable getting it.

"I'd be comfortable, not just for me but everyone around me," Melvin said. "In a team scenario, it would be important. Sitting here right now, personally, we have some time to see how it goes. What side effects are and so forth. I would have to say I'd be on board with it."