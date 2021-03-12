Anthony Rizzo wants to focus on the team — not contract extension talks — once Cubs season starts

MESA, Ariz. — Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is prepared to focus solely on baseball once the regular season starts — regardless of his contract situation.

Teammate and fellow impending free agent Javier Baez suggested earlier this spring he likely would set a deadline for extension talks. Rizzo indicated before Friday’s exhibition against the Milwaukee Brewers he will be taking the same approach.

When asked if he is giving the Cubs an opening-day deadline, Rizzo said, “Sure, if that’s how you want to look at it.”

Rizzo is “very optimistic” about where contract talks stand with the Cubs, noting “we’ve had really good conversations from top to bottom.” He added that his agents and wife, Emily, are discussing everything that is going on.

His focus will shift, though, if an agreement isn’t reached before the season opener.

“Just for me and everything I put into my teammates, they deserve all I have this year and I’ll give that to them and our fans,” Rizzo said. “Once April 1 comes, it’s all about baseball. It’s not about money. It’s not about a contract extension, the future. It’s about April 1 and winning that game and getting the best out of everyone on the team.”

Rizzo, 31, acknowledged the direction of the franchise is a big factor as he enters his 10th season with the Cubs.

“My goal is bringing the next championship here in Chicago,” he said. “It’s coming. It’s coming soon to the city, and that’s my focus — how are we going to win again?

“As far as potentially rebuilding and all that stuff, they’ve been trading guys and blowing up this team for the last few years, so it’s all part of the business and what comes with it. Just stay focused on the team.”

Rizzo previously went through in-season negotiations when he signed the seven-year, $41 million extension with team options in May 2013. He said he wasn’t sure how he was going to feel when he arrived at camp this spring amid the contract situation. But when he has been on the field, whether it’s the backfields at the Cubs’ complex or playing in a Cactus League game, his focus has been on baseball.

“Honestly, I don’t think I’ve ever been happier,” Rizzo said.

Rizzo knows a slow start to the season by the Cubs will ramp up trade speculation. But being prepared for that scenario is part of the business. He looked relaxed and sounded content as he sat in a chair adjacent to a backfield where live batting practice was about to start.

Less than three weeks from now, when the Cubs play host to the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field, Rizzo will have some clarity on what comes next.

“All the thinking about the future and all that, what I do know?” he said, “And I’ve said this before: I’ll have zero regrets no matter what happens with this.”