White Sox game against Royals postponed because of inclement weather

CHICAGO — Saturday’s Chicago White Sox game against the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field was postponed because of inclement weather.

Rain was in the forecast for most of Saturday.

The game will be made up May 14 as part of a split doubleheader. The first game will start at 1:10 p.m. and the second game as scheduled at 7:10.

Both games will be seven innings, and the teams can add an extra player for the doubleheader.

Sunday’s scheduled starters are Mike Minor (1-0, 6.00 ERA) for the Royals and Dylan Cease (0-0, 5.79 ERA) for the Sox.

The Sox plan to stay in rotation for the upcoming series against the Cleveland Indians with Carlos Rodon scheduled to start Monday.