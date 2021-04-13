Willson Contreras’ 2-run homer and Craig Kimbrel’s 4-out save give the Chicago Cubs a 3-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers

MILWAUKEE — Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras’ satisfaction at launching a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers was not subtle.

Contreras tossed his bat underhanded toward the Cubs dugout and twice shushed Brewers fans as he rounded the bases. He jumped on a 2-1 pitch down the middle for a no-doubt 438-foot home run off reliever Brent Suter.

Craig Kimbrel came in for a four-out save to seal the Cubs’ 3-2 win at American Family Field. Manager David Ross brought in Kimbrel with runners on first and second in the eighth, and he needed only one pitch to retire Avisail Garcia to end the inning.

Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff hit Contreras on his finger in the fourth, the fourth time he has been hit by a pitch this season. Cubs reliever Ryan Tepera threw a first-pitch 94.7 mph sinker behind Woodruff the next inning, which prompted plate umpire Mike Estabrook to issue warnings to both teams.

Right-hander Alec Mills went four innings for the Cubs, allowing two runs on two hits, in a spot start after Kyle Hendricks was scratched 30 minutes before the game.