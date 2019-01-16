Kentucky sophomore center Nick Richards talks about his seven rebounds and three blocked shots off the bench in the Wildcats’ 69-49 win at Georgia on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. UK improved to 13-3 overall and 3-1 in the SEC.
Kentucky basketball freshman Ashton Hagans talks to the media after scoring a career-high 23 points in UK’s 69-49 win at Georgia on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. The Georgia native originally committed to the Bulldogs before signing with UK.
Josh Marsh, the Kentucky cheerleader who went viral online with a tumbling run that drew the attention of celebrated television producer Shonda Rhimes, talks about that moment and UK's quest for a 24th national title.
These six loggerhead sea turtle hatchlings were taken from the beach and later found in a hotel trash can on Tybee Island in July 2018. The tourists told police they took the turtles to their room "for safety."
UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt announced Monday that she is resigning after spring graduation, and she ordered that the pedestal that once held the Confederate monument Silent Sam be removed from campus. Shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday, it was.
Federal prison workers from various counties across Kentucky gathered along Harrodsburg Road near Sen. Mitch McConnell's office to protest the government shutdown lasting 24 days, the longest in the nation's history.
At his media opportunity on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari was asked about freshman guard Ashton Hagans' return to his home state of Georgia? The Wildcats play the Bulldogs on Tuesday night in Athens.