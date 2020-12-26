Markelle Fultz leads Magic to road win against Wizards

The Orlando Magic struggled to put away the Washington Wizards early, but they sure outlasted them.

Markelle Fultz sparked a 9-0 run late in fourth quarter as the Magic turned away the Wizards for a 130-120 victory in a spirited meeting Saturday night at Capital One Arena.

The fourth quarter featured six lead changes and three ties before Cole Anthony put the Magic ahead to stay, at 102-101, with a layup.

Fultz later converted a layup then threw a lob to Aaron Gordon for a dunk that put Orlando up by 10.

After Terrence Ross sank a 3-pointer to make it 118-110 with 3:04, the teams traded baskets on five straight possessions before Bradley Beal missed a 3. Nikola Vucevic followed with two free throws to all but close out the win as the Wizards never got closer than seven.

The Magic were up 74-66 after a Gordon jump shot with 8:32 left in the third quarter before the Wizards went on a 17-6 run over a 3:02 stretch to reclaim the lead.

But like they did in their season opener, the Magic made plays in key stretches of the fourth quarter.

Ross led the Magic with 25 points, while Fultz finished with 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting and seven assists for Orlando. He was 7 of 8 from the free-throw line as Orlando outscored Washington 23-15 from the foul line.

Vucevic overcame a poor shooting first half (2 of 10) and finished with 22 points and 17 rebounds for his second double-double of the season.

Gordon scored 15 points and Evan Fournier had 13 points for the Magic, who start a season 2-0 for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

Beal finished with a game-high 39 points, while Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists for the Wizards (0-2).

The teams combined for 190 shot attempts.

The Magic and Wizards will meet again Sunday night at 7.