LeBron James leads late Lakers rally to beat the Grizzlies

LeBron James laid it all out Friday — the Lakers’ one-two combination of himself and Anthony Davis is good enough to put most teams away.

It proved true Sunday afternoon with the Los Angeles Lakers pushing through and eventually past a pesky Memphis team thanks to their stars in a 108-94 win.

The Lakers have now won their first three road games of the season and complete a four-game trip on Tuesday against the Grizzlies.

James was the driving force, playing with great effort and precision while scoring 13 of his 22 points in the fourth. Davis was better late, too, fighting off an inefficient effort through three quarters to score six in the final frame.

Memphis, missing its two young stars, Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., because of injury, led by as many as 12 in the first half thanks to hot shooting and a clunky night for the Lakers’ offense. But with James fighting for loose balls, leading the fast break and making three-pointers from the giant logo near midcourt, the Lakers were able to pull away late.

James finished with 13 rebounds and eight assists, with the Lakers outscoring Memphis 31-19 in the fourth quarter.