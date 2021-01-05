Warriors use winning formula to beat Kings, 137-106

The Golden State Warriors discovered a winning formula in Sunday’s win over the Portland Trail Blazers, the only question was whether or not they could repeat it.

On Monday on the second night of a back-to-back set, Golden State (4-3) repeated that formula in a 137-106 win over the Sacramento Kings (3-4) at Chase Center.

Winners of four of their last five, the Warriors are thriving with Stephen Curry finding his scoring rhythm, Draymond Green managing the offense and defense, and by getting key contributions from a new-look supporting cast.

Looking fresh after erupting for a career-high 62 points Sunday, Curry scored 11 points in his first 12 minutes as the Warriors went up 37-20 after the first quarter. He finished with 30 points on 9-for-18 shooting overall (5-for-12 from 3-point range), nine rebounds and eight assists and earned the rest of the night off after 31 minutes.

Against a Kings team that won the last three meetings, the Warriors led wire-to-wire. Kelly Oubre Jr., who entered the game 2-of-30 from 3-point range, broke out of his season-opening shooting slump with 18 points on 6-for-13 shooting, including 4-for-6 from beyond the arc. Andrew Wiggins chipped in 16 points and five assists, while Eric Paschall, playing mostly as a small-ball center with the second unit, added 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

After struggling to build chemistry in three blowout losses in their first five games, the Warriors look reinvigorated with Green back in the lineup during this seven-game homestand. With head coach Steve Kerr settled on a simplified offense and on a regular rotation, his team set an NBA season high with 41 assists, made 23-of-43 from 3-point range and limited the Kings to 37.5% shooting overall.

Heading into Wednesday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State is above .500 for the first time this season.