Sixers game in Oklahoma City postponed because of COVID-19 contact tracing

OKLAHOMA CITY — The 76ers are dealing with another round of contact tracing related to the coronavirus.

This time, it forced the postponement of their Sunday night game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The Sixers did not have the eight required available players because of their ongoing contact tracing for COVID-19.

The Sixers had no new positive COVID-19 tests to report as of Sunday evening, according to a team source. It was unclear if they would have to remain in Oklahoma City. The contact tracing stems from their Saturday night game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedEx Forum. The Grizzlies’ Jonas Valančiūnas, who played Saturday, is now sidelined due to the league’s health and safety protocols.

The game against the Thunder was called 1 hour, 30 minutes before its scheduled start. At the time, Sixers reserve Shake Milton was on the court warming up before suddenly exiting. Rookies Isaiah Joe and Tyrese Maxey had just finished their pregame routines.

This marks the second time the Sixers had to deal with contact tracing.

On Jan. 8, Seth Curry was informed early during a 122-109 loss to the Brooklyn Nets that he had tested positive for COVID-19. That forced the team to quarantine and contact trace in a New York hotel the night after the game and the next day.

As a result, Curry, Tobias Harris, Milton, Matisse Thybulle, and Vincent Poirier were all sidelined as part of the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Curry and Poirier are still in the protocols, while Harris, Milton, and Thybulle returned to action Thursday night against the Miami Heat.