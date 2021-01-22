Draymond Green’s ejection sinks Warriors in loss to Knicks

Tired in their second game in two nights and disorganized without one of their most important players, the Golden State Warriors lost to the New York Knicks, 119-104, Thursday night at Chase Center.

Twenty-four hours after their most complete win of the season over the San Antonio Spurs, the Warriors (8-7) had a difficult time mustering the energy to match a rested Knicks team that had last played Monday. The Knicks (8-8) scored a season-high 40 points in the first quarter, but the Warriors may have still had a chance if not for Draymond Green’s untimely ejection.

There was 1:10 left in the second quarter and the Warriors trailed by five when Green attempted an entry pass to rookie center James Wiseman. With the ball in the air, Wiseman vacated his position in the high-post and attempted to slip to the rim. Green’s pass was stolen by center Nerlens Noel. On their way down the floor, Green screamed at Wiseman, “F— that!” The referee, John Butler, thought he was talking to him and called Green for his second technical of the game, prompting his ejection.

“I don’t know why the ref did that,” Wiseman said. “He thought that he was probably talking to him when he was talking to me. But, I don’t know, I was confused myself. That was kind of weird.”

Butler later acknowledged the mistake, and decided Green won’t have to pay a fine. But that didn’t undo the ejection. Without Green, the Warriors looked like they did in the first four games when Green was sidelined because of a foot injury: disorganized.

On defense, they missed rotations, were scrambled on ball-screens and gave up easy looks. New York, led by guard RJ Barrett’s career-high 28 points, painlessly shot 46.3% from the field and 45.8% from 3-point range.

In the third quarter, Barrett broke down the Warriors’ defense with drives to the basket that were unencumbered by Green’s rim protection. Barrett’s layup with 4:41 left in the third quarter extended New York’s lead to 12 — a lead that would balloon to 19 when the game was well out of hand.

“Draymond is one of our best and most impactful players, so it hurt us,” said head coach Steve Kerr, “but we were playing very poorly to that point anyway.”

Frustrated, Kerr added: “We just foul constantly.”

Entering the game, the Warriors ranked next-to-last giving up 29.1 free throws per game. On Thursday, the Knicks marched to the line, where they went 32-for-41 on free-throw attempts. Although the Warriors attempted 39 free throws themselves, it wasn’t enough to overcome a disjointed offense.

By the time Green walked off to the locker room, he had tallied a team-high eight assists. Without a trusted ball-handler to help set up Stephen Curry and the rest of the offense, Golden State shot just 38.4% overall, went 9-for-38 from 3-point range and assisted on only 25 field goals.

Curry finished with 30 points on 9-for-19 shooting (5-for-14 from 3-point range) in 35 minutes. Andrew Wiggins, playing against his former coach Tom Thibodeau, had 17 points on 6-for-13 shooting and nine rebounds.

This was a letdown for the Warriors who, after coming back from 19 points down to beat the Los Angeles Lakers and defeated the Spurs in a 22-point route, had a chance to string together their first three-game winning streak of the season. Instead, they were reminded of just how important Green is to the whole operation.

After opening the season without Green, the Warriors ranked 25th in the league with a defensive rating of 114.3. But with Green in the lineup, Golden State’s defensive rating soared to 106.9 — sixth-best in the league during that stretch. Their single-game defensive rating Thursday was 118.6.

The good news for the Warriors: Green isn’t injured, he was just the victim of an unfortunate technical foul call and will be back in the lineup when they play the Jazz in Utah on Saturday. The bad news: They may not be able to withstand losing Green, 30, for a significant amount of time and still make the postseason if the rest of the roster can’t step up in his absence.

“We were not the team we were yesterday,” Wiggins said. “We didn’t come with the same focus. So, next game we got to bring it.”

©#YR# Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.