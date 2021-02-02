LeBron James on heated exchange with ‘Courtside Karen’ in Atlanta: ‘I need that interaction’

No harm, no foul.

That was LeBron James’ reaction to a courtside confrontation he had with fans in Atlanta Monday night.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar was seen jawing with a man whose hometown Hawks were on their way to becoming just another lump of roadkill for King James and his crew. As James got back to work, other fans seemed to get involved in the tongue-wagging, including a maskless woman who jumped to her feet, drawing comparisons to a “Real Wives” cast member from one Lakers’ broadcaster.

After the game, James told reporters that to him, it was all part of the show.

“At the end of the day, I’m happy fans are back in the building,” James said. “I missed that interaction. I need that interaction. We, as players, need that interaction.”

He said that game officials and security personnel did what they felt was best by ejecting rowdy fans involved in the incident, but from where he stood, that appeared to be overkill.

“There was a back-and-forth between two grown men,” James said. “We said our piece, he said his piece, I said my piece, and then someone else jumped into it and said their piece.”

The woman who seemed to get most worked up over the brouhaha was identified as Juliana Carlos, who claimed in an expletive-laden video later that James was “talking s--- to my f---ing husband” and called the incident leading to her ejection “f---ing bulls---.”

James responded on Twitter by saying, “Courtside Karen was MAD MAD!!”

While “Karen” sometimes has racial implications, there’s no indication that was the case Monday. The term generically refers to a person who is entitled and pushy.

Carlos changed course and took “full responsibility” for her part in the confrontation Tuesday afternoon on Instagram.

“My husband is a huge sports fan and we’re passionate people, and let’s be real: sports wouldn’t be sports without a little trash talk,” she wrote.

Carlos said she got “defensive” and used “offensive language” when she “could have taken the higher road.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the State Farm Arena, where the incident took place, only recently began letting fans attend live games on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Associated Press reported that 1,341 peope were allowed to attend the game. “Several fans” were reportedly booted in the spirited fourth quarter of Monday’s contest, which the Lakers won 107-88.

Fans with “courtside” seats are further from the players than they would be under normal circumstances as a precaution. James said he wasn’t close enough to the confrontational fans — one of whom removed her mask — to feel threatened.