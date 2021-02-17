Nets come back from 21-point halftime deficit, beat Suns for 4th straight victory

PHOENIX — Call them the third-quarter Nets.

Brooklyn trailed the Suns in Phoenix by 21 entering halftime of its second game in two nights, looking fatigued and out of sorts defensively as Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton had their way. In the third quarter, the Nets seized momentum, outscoring the Suns by nine. And in the fourth quarter, they sealed the deal, holding the Suns to below 25 in the period to secure a dramatic 128-124 victory — their fourth in a row.

It was the second straight game the Nets have secured victory by playing defense in the third quarter. Brooklyn beat the Sacramento Kings on Monday by holding them to just 20 points in the third.

Steve Nash received a standing ovation in his first game in Phoenix as a head coach. The Suns welcomed 3,000 fans for Nash’s return, doubling the limit of 1,500 they had implemented for previous games.

James Harden didn’t need 50 points for the Nets to have a chance in this one. The Beard finished with 33 points and 11 assists, but without Kevin Durant (hamstring) and Kyrie Irving (lower back), the Brooklyn role players stepped up. Joe Harris hit four 3s, Tyler Johnson hit five 3s and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Landry Shamet combined for 29 points off the bench.

Harden has proven most effective when the floor is spaced out with shooters, and the Nets definitely put him in a position to succeed. It is yet another double-digit assist game for Harden, who has finished with at least 10 assists in all but two games since being traded to the Nets.

The Nets warded off a late-game barrage from star veteran point guard Chris Paul, who scored 11 straight Suns points in a two-minute, 30-second fourth-quarter span.

Booker scored 16 points in the first quarter alone but never regained his rhythm and finished with only 22. The Nets held the Suns star to 2-of-8 shooting in the third period and held Paul scoreless in the quarter.

The Nets will now enjoy a much needed day off as they travel to Los Angeles to play both the Lakers and Clippers. When they return to Brooklyn, they will play in Barclays Center’s first game with fans since last season, hosting the Kings on Feb. 23.