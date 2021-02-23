Nets not rushing Kevin Durant but hope he returns before All-Star break

NEW YORK — Nets head coach Steve Nash expects Kevin Durant (hamstring) to return to play before the March 7 All-Star Game in Atlanta, but is not putting any pressure on the star forward to come back before he’s ready.

Durant has not played since the team’s Feb. 13 road win over the Golden State Warriors, where he suffered a mild hamstring strain. The Nets ruled Durant out “at least two games,” but Tuesday’s matchup against the Sacramento Kings marks five consecutive games missed.

“Yeah, I do (think Durant will return before the All-Star Game), but again, we’re just trying to monitor and be cautious,” Nash said pregame on Tuesday. “We definitely have kind of slowed things down in that respect, not putting any pressure on him, not trying to rush him back in any capacity and just make sure that we give him the right amount of time to be more than healed, to be strong and conditioned to come back to the team. So we’re monitoring it. We’re not in a rush, but I don’t think he’ll be out until the All-Star break.”

Fans, players and media members voted Durant not only an All-Star starter but Eastern Conference All-Star captain. He will select his team in a draft-style format against Lakers star and Western Conference captain LeBron James. Nash says he and Durant have not discussed the idea of him sitting out the All-Star Game to rest, and that he’s not sure how the league would view that idea.

Durant was also one of a number of players who were less than excited about the idea of an All-Star Game in Atlanta — a city considered “open” with loose coronavirus restrictions — amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is what it is. We don’t have no control over it,” Durant said on Feb. 12. “I don’t care either way.”

Durant has only played in 19 games this season, missing games on two separate occasions due to the league’s coronavirus health and safety protocol. He is averaging about 29 points, seven rebounds and five assists per game in his first active season in Brooklyn, and the Nets (20-12) are 12-7 in games he’s played.

For what it’s worth, the Nets believe Durant is making a speedy recovery and will return to the floor soon.

“Kevin I don’t have an update, I think he’s progressing every day and it’s really positive but I couldn’t tell you when his return is,” Nash said, “but reiterate that we’re all optimistic and positive that he’s improving at a rapid rate and will be back soon.”