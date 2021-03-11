Jimmy Butler powers Heat past Magic, 111-103, and above .500 for first time this season

It opened with concern on both sides about who wasn’t playing.

It ended with the reality of the Heat having Jimmy Butler on their side. Again, that was enough. Barely.

With Bam Adebayo again out for the Miami Heat due to knee tendinitis, and with the Orlando Magic lacking most of their perimeter rotation due to injury, Thursday night’s game at AmericanAirlines Arena ultimately came down to Butler at closing time.

No, not an All-Star this past Sunday in Atlanta, just the leading man the Heat needed to help close out a 111-103 victory that made it eight victories in his team’s last 10 games.

Butler closed with 27 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds, supported by 20 points from Kelly Olynyk and 17 from Tyler Herro.

And, so, at 19-18, the Heat have a winning record for the first time this season.

Center Nikola Vucevic closed with 24 points and 16 rebounds for the Magic, who also got 21 points from Dwayne Bacon.

Orlando played in the injury absences of Evan Fournier, Terrence Ross, Cole Anthony and James Ennis, among others, with Aaron Gordon playing on an injury time restriction.

The Heat are right back at it Friday night, with a road game against the Chicago Bulls, part of a run of five games over seven nights to open the second half of their schedule.

Adebayo will not be traveling with the team.

———

Five Degrees of Heat from Thursday’s game:

1. Closing time: The Heat trailed 32-30 at the end of the first period, led 63-58 at halftime, and the game was tied 82-82 going into the fourth.

Eventually a charging call on Vucevic was reversed on a Magic challenge with 5:40 to play, allowing the Magic center to convert a pair of free throws to draw his team within 95-94.

Butler then followed with a dunk, with his steal on the next play leading to a Herro layup and a 99-94 Heat lead. Two Butler free throws followed, to make it 101-94.

“Jimmy just controls the game down the stretch for us,” Olynyk said.

“For us, without Bam, a lot of the stuff is going to run through Jimmy.”

2. Butler time: With Adebayo out, Butler jumped center at the outset, losing the tip to Vucevic.

Butler was up to 12 points, seven assists and four rebounds by the intermission.

Butler scored the Heat’s only four points from the foul line in the first half, part of the Heat’s 4-of-10 first-half foul shooting.

3. Still a nemesis: No matter the Heat big, be it Hassan Whiteside, Adebayo or seemingly anyone else the Heat have thrown up against him over the years, Vucevic has been the ultimate irritant when it comes to the Magic.

That was the case again Thursday, this time with the All-Star center up to 18 points and six rebounds by halftime.

Vucevic, coming off Sunday’s All-Star appearance has scored 20 or more in eight in a row.

4. Early revisions: With Adebayo out, the Heat started second-year forward KZ Okpala for the second consecutive game, his seventh start of the season.

The opening stint was short-lived, with Okpala forced to the bench with his third foul with 6:42 left in the opening period.

He then was replaced by Moe Harkless, his first game action since Feb. 15 and only his second appearance since Jan. 23. When Harkless converted a first-quarter 3-pointer, it was his first basket since Jan. 23 against the Nets.

Later, Chris Silva entered midway through the second quarter, his first action since Jan. 16.

Harkless and Silva then both played ahead of Precious Achiuwa in the second half.

5. Out of view: The Heat confirmed that center Meyers Leonard, away from the team after uttering an anti-Semitic slur during livestreamed video play earlier this week, was removed from the team’s pregame introductory video, one that featured the balance of the roster.