Tight finish doesn’t go Timberwolves’ way against Trail Blazers

MINNEAPOLIS — Outside of an overtime game at Chicago, the Timberwolves haven't had many clutch situations during Chris Finch's short tenure.

They have either lost by a lot and on Thursday they didn't have to sweat as they coasted to a 30-point win. Saturday they had to play it out to the end.

But Carmelo Anthony and Damian Lillard proved too difficult for the Wolves to overcome in a 125-121 loss at Target Center.

Anthony had a strong showing with 26 points off the bench, while Lillard did his best late to bury the Wolves with 25 points and 10 assists.

Edwards got crunch time going with a thunderous dunk to bring the Wolves with one, 116-115, with just over two minutes left. But Anthony responded with a bucket on the other end. Following a Jake Layman miss, the Wolves blocked Lillard but Edwards lost it out of bounds after a lengthy replay review on the other end. Lillard answered with a long 2 to put Portland ahead 120-115 with 1 minute, 12 seconds to play. After Edwards free throws, Lillard drove, kicked it out to Anthony and with the Wolves' defense scrambling, Anthony found Derrick Jones for an easy dunk and a 122-117 Portland lead.

Karl-Anthony Towns had a prolific night offensively with 34 points while Edwards had 21 points on 8-of-18 shooting.

The Wolves looked discombobulated from the start as they committed seven turnovers in the first quarter and the only reason Portland, playing without the injured C.J. McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic, wasn't ahead more than 33-24 after one was because the Trail Blazers couldn't hit 3s. They were just 2 of 9 in the quarter from deep but still shot 13 of 25 overall.

The game moved at a glacial pace in the first half as officials called both teams for a total of 26 fouls, two timeouts for "infection control" after Ricky Rubio and Anthony began bleeding and there were a pair of replay reviews to boot.

Portland took advantage of their early trips to the line in shooting 17 of 18, the Wolves were just 13 of 20. The Blazers' 3-point struggles carried over to the second quarter (3 for 10) as the Wolves never fell behind by more than 13 but rarely made a serious push to get closer than six, which came late in the quarter on a Towns jumper. The Wolves at least cut down on the turnovers in the second quarter with just two. Towns had 15 through the first half as he operated primarily from the outside.

After being out of the rotation for most of the last few weeks, Juancho Hernangomez came off the bench in the first half to get eight points and five rebounds. Enes Kanter was able to find success inside for Portland with 15 on 6-of-7 shooting in the first half. Lillard capitalized on the attention the Wolves were giving him with eight assists in the half.

The Wolves, or more specifically Towns, made a charge at Portland halfway through the third after the Blazers had taken a 76-64 lead. Towns hit a nine-footer and a 3 before taking Kanter inside for a pair of buckets as he ignited a 12-0 run that tied the game 76-76.

Portland countered with a 7-0 run to resume control, but only momentarily.

The Wolves' bench closed the quarter strong, helping to stifle Lillard on the defensive end and getting baskets late in the quarter on the other end. That unit made a 9-2 surge that gave the Wolves a 94-93 advantage headed into the fourth.

But the lead didn't last long as Anthony showed the young Wolves a thing or two about scoring with eight points early as Portland re-opened a 109-103 lead with 6:41 to play.

That bought Portland time with Lillard on the bench.

He came back in but the Wolves stuck with the Blazers to start, with an Edwards layup beginning the score to 112-109 Portland and prompting a timeout from Terry Stotts. But Portland was able to stem the tide totally down the stretch.