Julius Randle makes latest case that he needs some help, scores 37 points to lead Knicks to win over Wizards

Julius Randle made a statement with his performance Tuesday night. He’s worthy of help.

As the Knicks navigate an approaching trade deadline with a trove of young players and cap space, Randle’s 37 points in 38 minutes pushed the Knicks to .500 (22-22) and tied for sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Beating the Wizards on Tuesday night, 131-113, was cake.

Lonzo Ball and Victor Oladipo are floating in the trade market, along with lower tier options like Evan Fournier that could boost the Knicks offense. There’s nothing to push Tom Thibodeau’s squad into immediate contention, but the Knicks are trying to break a seven-year stretch without a playoff appearance. The low-risk gambles are worth exploring to give Thibodeau more talent to extract (he’s good at that). Even just a backup power forward would ease Randle’s burden since Thibodeau clearly has no faith in Obi Toppin (although such a trade would mean the front office acknowledging what everybody can see: their 23-year-old rookie isn’t as ready-made as advertised).

Randle wasn’t publicly pining for assistance.

“You have to ask Leon, bro. Ask Leon, ask Wes, ask Scott, ask them dudes,” Randle said. “I don’t make those decisions.”

Knicks president Leon Rose hasn’t spoken in eight months, by the way. We’re not holding our breath for clarity from the cagiest of front offices.

But the Rose, William Wesley and Scott Perry trio has $15 million in cap space to spend today and two extra first-round picks coming from the Mavericks. Clutching assets is a strategy the Knicks have tried for years with little success. As Toppin, Frank Ntilikina and Kevin Knox continue to demonstrate, first rounders aren’t always such a great prize.

Which brings us back to Randle, who was once the Knicks’ consolation signing after missing out on Kevin Durant in free agency. His revelation season has elevated the questions, and the answers will be key to the Knicks’ future:

Can the 26-year-old be a legit No. 1 option on a contender?

And if not, will he be as effective off the ball with a superstar teammate?

We likely won’t answer No. 2 this season, not with the way the trade market is shaping up ahead of Thursday’s deadline. The Wizards, who stink, have shown no desire to deal Bradley Beal. Likewise for Zach LaVine in Chicago and Karl-Anthony Towns in Minnesota. Things change with one phone call but even the best available players – Oladipo, Ball, Aaron Gordon and DeMar DeRozan – aren’t All-Stars.

So let’s assume any deal this week isn’t going to change Randle’s status as New York’s heavily burdened go-to offensive player. He’s been tremendous from Game 1 of the pandemic season, running the show as point-forward and providing New York with a reliably durable playmaker. Before Tuesday, he was averaging career highs in points (23 per game), rebounds (11) and assists (6). Randle’s certainly more of a star these days than Washington’s Russell Westbrook, who shot 3-for-14 on Tuesday and who the Knicks wisely passed over in the summer trade market.

But the Knicks aren’t being confused for title contenders, not while fighting for one of the final playoff spots in a weak Eastern Conference. They carry the firepower to pound the defense-averse Wizards, but also own just one victory over a team currently above .500 (the mediocre Hawks) since Feb. 6. Randle, while accruing more minutes than anybody else in the NBA, hasn’t quite thrived in the all-important closer role in tight games.

He acknowledged it’s a work in progress.

“I’m definitely learning,” Randle said. “I know my spots where I want to get to. It’s just about picking and choosing, just having a balance throughout the game, a balance of passing and scoring and down the stretch when plays need to be made I’m still getting better at it. it’s part of my growth process for sure.”

This is all still relatively new to Randle. He was never a team’s best player before joining the Knicks. But he and Thibodeau are showing why the Knicks should adopt a buyer’s posture ahead of Thursday’s deadline.