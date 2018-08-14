Redskins, Jets joint practice turns to into brawl on field

Tempers flared during a joint practice session between the Washington Redskins and New York Jets in Richmond, Virginia, on August 12. According to reports, a brawl broke out after a Jets player made delayed contact with Redskins’ Morgan Moses.
Georgetown Road crash claims two lives

Two people died after a crash Monday involving a tractor-trailer and two passenger vehicles on Georgetown Road, police said. The road was shut down between Kearney Road and Iron Works Pike. The crash occurred around 12 p.m. Monday.