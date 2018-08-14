Redskins, Jets joint practice turns to into brawl on field
Tempers flared during a joint practice session between the Washington Redskins and New York Jets in Richmond, Virginia, on August 12. According to reports, a brawl broke out after a Jets player made delayed contact with Redskins’ Morgan Moses.
After back-to-back losing seasons, the Cincinnati Bengals aren’t receiving too much attention as training camps start for the 2018 season. Head coach Marvin Lewis addressed the lack of expectations and what the team needs to do to succeed.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced a new policy on the national anthem during a press conference Wednesday. Players are not required to be on the field for the anthem, but will be fined if they are on the field and not standing for the anthem.
Thousands of Philadelphia Eagles fans took to the streets of Philadelphia to celebrate their Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday, February 4, 2018. There was a lot of climbing going on: some scaled the gates of Philadelphia
Will a golden eagle favor fowl friends the Philadelphia Eagles over the New England Patriots for Super Bowl 52 or flock to Tom Brady's team? Watch Topaz and other animals make their big game predictions.
A Philadelphia Eagles superfan in Hammonton, New Jersey, has decorated the front of his home with lights (complete with accompanying audio) in tribute to the Eagles ahead of their Super Bowl LII appearance. Bill Paulus decorated the front of his h
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick refused to stand during the national anthem to shed light on racial injustice. His actions have spread across the NFL as other players are showing signs of support.
Two people died after a crash Monday involving a tractor-trailer and two passenger vehicles on Georgetown Road, police said.
The road was shut down between Kearney Road and Iron Works Pike. The crash occurred around 12 p.m. Monday.