Another loss to Steelers stings Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd talks about his team's 28-21 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, at Paul Brown Stadium.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Lexington Herald Leader App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service