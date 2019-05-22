Chiefs share video promoting the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Kansas City hosting a Super Bowl or NFL Draft NFL commissioner Roger Goodell visited Kansas City on Friday as part of the Chiefs Fantasy Camp and the Star's Terez Paylor asked Goodell about Kansas City playing in more international games and hosting a Super Bowl or an NFL Draft. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK NFL commissioner Roger Goodell visited Kansas City on Friday as part of the Chiefs Fantasy Camp and the Star's Terez Paylor asked Goodell about Kansas City playing in more international games and hosting a Super Bowl or an NFL Draft.

Love it or hate it, but the NFL Draft will be held in Kansas City in 2023.

The NFL made the announcement on Wednesday, and the festivities are expected to take place at Union Station and in the area leading up to the Liberty Memorial.

The Chiefs and the Kansas City Sports Commission both tweeted a short video trumpeting Kansas City as the host city.

The video shows barbecue, an aerial shot of downtown, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Arrowhead Stadium, the Power & Light District, jazz being played, coach Andy Reid and more.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

All in 22 seconds.

Here is the video: