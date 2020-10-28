Lexington Herald Leader Logo
In ‘Detail’ show, Peyton Manning says a great Tom Brady pass likely was an accident

Fox Sports broadcaster Troy Aikman called the pass “unbelievable” and “as good as it gets.”

During the Buccaneers’ 38-10 win over the Green Bay Packers earlier this month, Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady completed a nearly perfect pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski. It’s the throw that Aikman was gushing about.

But former Colts/Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning wasn’t so sure that pass wasn’t an accident.

In a preview of his “Detail” show on ESPN+, Manning broke down the play and as usual, it was insightful.

“Now, will we get Tom to admit who he was throwing to? I don’t think so,” Manning said.

Here is the clip with Manning explaining why Brady got lucky:

Manning also poked fun at Tom Brady losing track of the downs, and said NFL players have it easy because they are doing Zoom interviews with reporters.

