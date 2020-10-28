Saints QB Drew Brees has Hawaii townhouse on the market for a steal. Take a look

NFL quarterback Drew Brees has put his Hawaii townhouse up for sale for $2.05 million. Screen grab courtesy of Realtor.com

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is looking to unload is Hawaii townhouse on the island of Kauai ... for a somewhat reasonable price for those who have an extra $2.05 million hidden in their couch cushions.

View of the ocean. Screen grab courtesy of Realtor.com

The townhome, listed on Corcoran Pacific Properties and realtor.com, features views of the sun reflecting off the Pacific, which can be seen from almost every room in the 2,864-square-foot house in Princeville.

Views of the ocean. Screen grab courtesy of Realtor.com

Bathroom Screen grab courtesy of Realtor.com

Originally, Brees bought the 3 bed, 3.5 bath house in 2007 for $2.26 million, SF Gate reported. Not only does it offer gorgeous views of the water, but a nearby golf course offers a nice green contrast. The townhouse includes “2 living areas, expansive dining area, large lower level lanai and fully equipped kitchen with eat in area and bar,” realtor.com says.

Room with a view. Screen grab courtesy of Realtor.com

The quarterback has had his hand in the real estate game for a hot minute and also owned a penthouse on the island as well, which was reportedly listed in 2015 for $1.75 million, the Los Angeles Times said.

While it has yet to be officially confirmed, numerous media outlets including TMZ and NOLA.com have reported that Brees apparently has purchased a multi-million-dollar condo in the future Four Seasons Hotel in the former World Trade Center building in New Orleans.