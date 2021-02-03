The Eagles never formally requested to interview Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy, says Andy Reid

PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles never formally requested to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for their head coaching vacancy, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said.

“They had talked early about it, but there was nothing formally sent in,” Reid said Wednesday during a virtual news conference.

On Jan. 16, NFL Network reported that the Eagles had “requested permission” to interview Bieniemy. That the two parties spoke early in the process spoke to the team’s interest. But for whatever the reason, the Eagles didn’t follow through and file official paperwork with the NFL.

Even though the Chiefs were still in the playoffs, the Eagles would have been permitted to interview Bieniemy virtually the week of Jan. 18. They conducted a virtual interview with Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles Jan. 18. Bieniemy spoke with the Texans on that same day.

Bowles, who worked under Reid in Philadelphia in 2012, conceded that not having an in-person meeting may have affected his chances. But he said Monday that Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman “gave me a fair shake.”

“I have a great relationship with [the Eagles],” Bowles said. “Howie and Jeffrey — I have nothing but great respect for, as well as the organization.”

The Eagles hired Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni on Jan. 21, a day after they concluded a 10-hour interview that spanned two days. Lurie said that he started with 25 candidates before paring the number down to 10 for interviews.

Bieniemy, an African American, has become an cause celebre around the NFL after he went through another coaching cycle without landing a top job. The former running back seemingly had all the credentials to make the leap, just like so many prior coordinators under Reid who would become head coaches, some of whom were promoted with less success.

“Am I upset? Yeah,” Reid said Tuesday when asked about Bieniemy being passed over once again. ‘I’m a big fan of his and I know what he can do for a team, and most of all, for the National Football League. I think he’s so deserving of that opportunity. I’m hoping some day it comes.

“I was expecting it last year and it didn’t happen. I definitely thought it would happen this year and it didn’t happen.”

Bieniemy interviewed with the New York Jets, Lions, Falcons, Jaguars, Chargers and Texans for the six other vacancies. He was the runner-up when the Panthers hired Matt Rhule last year. Asked if he had gotten feedback on why he has yet to be chosen, Bieniemy said Tuesday that he was focused on Sunday’s Super Bowl vs. the Bucs.

Ravens assistant David Culley was the only coach of African American descent to be hired during this year’s round. Of the 32 positions in the NFL, only three — the Steelers’ Mike Tomlin, the Dolphins’ Brian Flores, and Culley — are Black. Approximately 70% of the NFL’s players are Black.

Robert Saleh became the third Arab American coach in NFL history when the Jets hired him last month. Washington’s Ron Rivera is of Puerto Rican and Mexican descent.

All NFL teams are required to interview at least one minority candidate. The Eagles interviewed three this search: former Eagles running backs/assistant head coach Duce Staley, Patriots linebackers coach Jared Mayo, and Bowles.

They also met with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, former Titans offensive coordinator and now Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, Saleh and Sirianni.

The Eagles had expressed interest in another of Reid’s assistants, quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka, per league sources. But they never formally requested an interview and Kafka ultimately took his name of the running for any openings.

“There’s been interest in him for sure, and rightly so,” Reid said of Kafka. “I know his future is bright.”

If the Eagles’ preference was Kafka, they may have wanted to avoid criticism had they chosen him over the more experienced Bienemy. There was a report that the Eagles stayed away from the Chiefs because they didn’t want to again pluck from the Reid coaching tree.

Reid couldn’t confirm the report.

The Eagles did well the last time they hired a Reid offensive coordinator. Doug Pederson won a Super Bowl in his second season and went to the playoffs in three of five seasons in Philly. But the Eagles had regressed in the three years since the title and went 4-11-1 last season.

Pederson, who had played for and coached under Reid at four different stops, was fired on Jan. 11.

“I did talk to Doug and he’s doing well,” Reid said Tuesday. “Things happen in this business. I’m not privy [to] the behind-the-doors issues and I don’t really want to get involved in those issues. ... I was proud of him for winning a Super Bowl there. I think it was great for the city of Philadelphia and great for the organization.”