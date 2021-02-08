Tom Krasovic: Bucs lines, Tom Brady create Super Bowl flashbacks with dominant performance

Super Bowl 55 brought home a football truth as old as the football itself.

Blocking matters. A whole lot.

Pro football hasn't been transformed into flag football. Not yet. Even in 2021, when rules and refs skew toward offense, if you can't block, you can't win.

In a rugged performance reminiscent of NFC champions' dominance between 1981 and 1997 — the conference claimed 16 victories in 17 Super Bowls — the explosive Tampa Bay Bucs defense of coordinator Todd Bowles overwhelmed the blockers fronting Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

On the flip side, Bucs blockers enveloped 43-year-old Tom Brady in a protective cocoon. Brady enjoyed a clean pocket and a ground game that commanded respect. Hit only two times, Brady finished with three touchdown passes and no interceptions en route to his seventh Super Bowl victory in 10 games.

"We ended up playing our best game of the year," Brady said.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians, 68, picked up his first Super Bowl victory as his disciplined team prevented the unusually sloppy Chiefs of Andy Reid from becoming the sport's first repeat champion in 17 years.

Only one player can win the Super Bowl MVP award, so it went to Brady, who was efficient.

But the most valuable unit was Tampa's defense led by Bowles, 57.

The Chiefs never scored a touchdown, never resembled the offense that blitzed Buffalo for 38 points in the AFC Championship Game.

The Bucs' 31-9 triumph was earned in fashion similar to the pounding performance in the franchise's other Super Bowl outing, 18 years ago in San Diego.

Mahomes can compare notes with John Elway's Broncos, Jim Kelly's Bills and other AFC champions who got exposed in the final game as not being stout enough. (Bowles' notes go back that far. Thirty-three years ago, he was a Washington safety in the first Super Bowl at San Diego; that lopsided win against Denver featured dominant trap blocking and Doug Williams' play-action strikes.)

What loomed as the game's most lopsided mismatch in talent played out as such. The Bucs created too many problems for a Chiefs offensive line that started four backups. Whipping two below-average tackles, Bucs edge rushers Shaquil Barrett, Jason Pierre-Paul and William Gholston harried Mahomes and limited the outside runs.

Bowles' varied designs created other free rushers, turning Mahomes into a scrambler for most of his pass plays.

Speedy Bucs Devin White and Lavonte David, shrinking the field, lived up to their billing as the NFL's best tandem of linebackers.

In an apparent Super Bowl first, the five blockers in front of Mahomes were making their first start together, as a result of left tackle Eric Fisher suffering an Achilles injury in the AFC Championship Game. Already, it was a reshuffled crew.

Able to pressure Mahomes with four rushers and stuff the run, the Bucs loaded up against the deep pass and forced Mahomes to settle for underneath throws.

Mahomes never found a groove.

"No answers," he told Brady when the quarterbacks hugged after the game.

The game was played in the same Tampa stadium where Mahomes, on Nov. 29, passed for 462 yards in Kansas City's 27-24 victory.

Defensively, the Chiefs played well enough that if the Kansas City offense had resembled even 75% of its normal self the game would've been a lot closer.

The Chiefs stopped Brady and Co. on three of their first four drives. And it appeared it would be four of five when Tyrann Mathieu intercepted Brady's deflected pass.

But a questionable flag for holding, on Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward, returned the ball to the Bucs.

A few plays later Brady turned the reprieve into his second of two touchdown passes to Rob Gronkowski and a 14-3 lead in the second quarter.

Former NFL official Terry McAulay criticized the holding flag on Ward and also a holding penalty on K.C. on an earlier drive.

Their margins already slimmed by Tampa's superiority in both lines, the Chiefs made two mistakes at the end of the first half as part of a big swing.

When burning clock was the smart play coming out of the two-minute warning, Tyreek Hill unwisely failed to stay inbounds. The Chiefs had three timeouts. They were at Tampa's 18. Yardage was the opponent, less so clock when Hill, after catching a pass near the sideline, ran out of bounds for a 1-yard loss.

So Brady had enough time to muster a drive when the Bucs forced a short field goal. Helping him, Reid called timeout on third-and-2 at Tampa's 37 with 44 seconds left.

The Bucs had only one timeout. The extra seconds came in handy when a Brady-Gronkowski pass got the first down and Mike Evans ran pass Brashaun Breeland to induce a 34-yard interference flag.

Brady would hit Antonio Brown for a 1-yard TD, making it 21-6 at halftime. So instead of closing out the half trailing 14-6 or 14-10 after reaching Tampa's 18 — while knowing they'd get the ball to open the second half — the Chiefs inefficiently netted a field goal and then abetted a TD drive that put them down 15 points.

The Bucs made sure the Chiefs didn't rally.

There was no doubting who the better team was. Now the Bucs will try to top themselves and become the first repeat champion since Brady led the 2004 Patriots past Reid's Eagles.