REI’s Grand Hut 6 made for those taller campers

For those of us taller campers, getting changed in a tent – or doing just about anything besides sleeping – can lead to some awkward body contortions. Short, domed tents tend to be the norm. They may maximize the sleeping-space-to-weight ratio, but getting around in them isn't comfortable. REI's Grand Hut 6 takes a different approach, with nearly vertical walls and a ceiling that soars 6 feet, 6 inches high. You can literally do jumping jacks in this thing.
On a rainy day, you could set up camp chairs inside, and the two large D-shaped doors make getting in and out a breeze. On dry nights, enjoy the bug-proof mesh ceiling that offers a view of the stars, and an easy-to-install waterproof rain fly will protect you from the weather when necessary. The tent is easy to set up, and while it's not light (16 pounds out of the box), it works fine for any car-camping trip. Per the sardine-like rating conventions all tents seem to use, this is dubbed a six-person tent. Sure, in a pinch. Realistically it has plenty of room for two adults and several kids. Your biggest issue may be keeping the kids from jumping on the air mattresses.
$349, rei.com
Comments